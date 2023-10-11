'John Prine – The Oh Boy Singles' Deluxe Box Set to Be Released In Novemver

John Prine – The Oh Boy Singles, a special 7-inch box set, will be released on November 24.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

'John Prine – The Oh Boy Singles' Deluxe Box Set to Be Released In Novemver

Oh Boy Records will release John Prine – The Oh Boy Singles, a special 7-inch box set, on November 24. The limited-edition collectable is now available for pre-order and will also be available at indie record stores nationwide. 

Modeled precisely after Prine’s 1935 Wurlitzer Jukebox, the collection features the eight singles Prine released throughout his career on Oh Boy Records packaged in their original artwork as well as working lights that illuminate the jukebox, a booklet with a forward written by Jim Rooney, two “Handsome Johnny” jukebox coins, a vintage Oh Boy Records catalogue and more. 

One of Prine’s beloved possessions, the jukebox was a gift from his friend and fellow songwriter Steve Goodman as a thank you for co-writing Goodman’s first country hit, “You Never Even Called Me by My Name,” after Prine refused to take credit or accept any royalties for writing the song. 

Of the collection, Oh Boy Records’ Jody Whelan shares, “This collection took quite a bit of time and effort to put together, and perhaps some version of it could have come out a year or two earlier, but the guiding principle for us always was: ‘Would John have thought this was cool?’ So, after many revisions and additions we can finally say, ‘John would have thought this was cool (or at least Pretty Good).’” 

The jukebox was donated to the permeant collection of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum this past weekend in conjunction with the second annual “You Got Gold: Celebrating the Songs of John Prine” event.

The three-day celebration raised over $150,000 for the Hello In There Foundation and featured performances by renowned artists including Amanda Shires, BJ Barham, Devon Gilfillian, John Oates, Joy Oladokun, Katie Pruitt, Lukas Nelson, Rita Wilson, Rodney Crowell, Ruston Kelly, Susan Tedeschi and Tanya Tucker as well as special appearances by Walton Goggins and Steve Zahn. 

Established by the Prine family, the work of the Hello In There Foundation is inspired by John’s simple song title, “Hello In There.” The Foundation aims to identify and collaborate with individuals and communities where people are marginalized, discriminated against or, for any reason, are otherwise forgotten. Benefitting organizations for the 2023 “You Got Gold” concerts include the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, Porter’s Call, Renewal House and the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans. 

Additionally, proceeds from the event’s CMA Theater show benefitted the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s “Words & Music” program, which is expected to reach more than 10,000 students through a songwriting curriculum that improves literacy and social-emotional learning. In addition to supporting the museum’s educational mission, the gift will honor the memory of Peter Cooper, who served as the museum’s senior director, producer and writer, and was also an award-winning music journalist, author, Grammy-nominated producer, recording musician, songwriter and father. 

Regarded as one of the English language’s premier phrase-turners, Prine is a four-time Grammy-winner, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, a seven-time Americana Music Award-winner, a PEN New England Lyrics Award recipient and member of both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Since his debut in 1971, Prine released over eighteen albums and has had his songs recorded by Johnny Cash, Carly Simon, Bette Midler, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown Band and many others, while drawing effusive praise from Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson, Bonnie Raitt, Roger Waters, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen and more, who knew him as a smiling, shuffling force for good.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Abraham Alexander Releases Bring It On Home To Me Cover Photo
Abraham Alexander Releases 'Bring It On Home To Me' Cover

Abraham Alexander is teaming up with Wilder Woods for a cover of Sam Cooke’s hit song “Bring It On Home To Me.' The compilation features a host of artists from the label’s roster including The Lumineers, Shakey Graves, Langhorne Slim, flipturn and The Lone Bellow reinterpreting a mix of contemporary and classic songs.

2
Video: Mereki Is Amongst The Flowers In Video For End Of The World Photo
Video: Mereki Is Amongst The Flowers In Video For 'End Of The World'

Mereki is surrounded by flowers in her new official music video for 'End Of The World'. Co-directed by Mereki and Joti Beach. Filmed on a handycam, the sisters reveled in youthlike wonder shooting in a poppy field and getting in trouble with the local farmer who owned the land.

3
Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New GUTS Tracks Photo
Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks

Olivia Rodrigo performed a secret, surprise show in Los Angeles, debuting some of her new tracks from her 'GUTS' album. Watch a video of Rodrigo performing 'Vampire,' 'Lacy,' 'Ballad of a Homeschool Girl,' 'The Grudge,' 'Teenage Dream,' 'Get Him Back,' and 'All American Bitch' from 'GUTS.' The Grammy-winner also performed 'Traitor' from 'SOUR.'

4
Midori Joins Festival Strings Lucerne For US Tour Photo
Midori Joins Festival Strings Lucerne For US Tour

Midori joins Festival Strings Lucerne for a US tour from Nov 3-16. Midori joins the orchestra to perform one of Robert Schumann's last works, his Violin Concerto in D minor, and Beethoven's Romance No. 2 in F major, which she recorded with Festival Strings Lucerne for her Beethoven album (Warner Classics, 2020). 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Barbra Streisand Might Be Reworking the FUNNY GIRL Movie's Ending: 'It Doesn't Make Sense'Barbra Streisand Might Be Reworking the FUNNY GIRL Movie's Ending: 'It Doesn't Make Sense'
Video: Heavy MakeUp Debuts Music Video For 'DON'T KID YOURSELF KID'Video: Heavy MakeUp Debuts Music Video For 'DON'T KID YOURSELF KID'
Hailey Whitters is Most-Added at Country Radio with New Single 'I'm In Love'Hailey Whitters is Most-Added at Country Radio with New Single 'I'm In Love'
Veeze Announces Deluxe Version of Debut Album 'Ganger'Veeze Announces Deluxe Version of Debut Album 'Ganger'

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
HADESTOWN