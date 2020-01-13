John Németh Announces First Dates of 2020 Tour

John Németh, a veteran of multiple Blues Music Award and Blues Blast Music accolades and Top 10 Billboard honors, and his high-powered band The Blue Dreamers, announced the first 17 concert dates of their 2020 Feelin' Freaky Tour today.

Considered one of the elite blues musicians and soul singers today, Németh and The Blue Dreamers recently completed a 90-city international tour in the United States, Europe and Russia earlier this month.

They will christen the New Year by joining other premier artists for the Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise Jan. 19-26 which departs from Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

Following the cruise, Németh and his band will play the White Water Tavern in Little Rock, AR on Friday, Jan. 31. The tour continues a week later in Pennsylvania with stops at Moondog's in Blawnox, PA (Pittsburgh area) on Saturday, Feb. 8 and at Rusty Rail Live in Mifflinburg, PA on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Németh and The Blue Dreamers then travel up the East Coast, performing at The Country Store in St. Georges, DE on Wednesday, Feb. 12, Lizzie Rose Music Room in Tuckerton, NJ on Thursday, Feb. 13 and Chan's in Woonsocket, RI on Valentine's Day, Friday, Feb. 14.

They continue with more performances along the Atlantic seaboard, including concerts at Black Eye Sally's in Hartford, CT Saturday, Feb. 15, Mauch Chunk Opera House in Jim Thorpe, PA Sunday, Feb. 16, the Maple City Bowl in Horel, NY Monday Feb. 17, Fanatics in Lima, NY Tuesday, Feb. 18 and Daryl's House (Daryl Hall's venue) in Pawling, NY Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The band returns to Pennsylvania for one more show at The Flash in Kennett Square, PA on Thursday, Feb. 20 before rounding out the month in Maryland at Groove City Studios in Cambridge, MD Feb. 21 and Rosedale Legion Hall in Rosedale, MD Feb. 22.

Blues Café in Wausau, WI (March 14) and Knights of Columbus Hall in Springfield, IL (March 28) are the first two Midwest cities Németh and The Blue Dreamers will visit in 2020.

As a Boise, Idaho teenager in the early '90s, John was drawn to the hard-edged hip hop sounds and rock bands of the day-but when a friend exposed him to Buddy Guy and Junior Wells' classic "Hoodoo Man Blues," he was hooked. Németh played harp and sang in local bands, often opening the show for nationally touring blues acts. Soon he released his first two CDs - The Jack of Harps (2002) and Come and Get It (2004), featuring Junior Watson - and performing in Watson's band.

John relocated to San Francisco in 2004, where he wound up doing a two-year stint with Anson Funderburgh and the Rockets, filling in for the ailing Sam Myers. Németh immersed himself in the deep musical waters of the Bay area, absorbing more of the soul and funk grooves of what he calls "the early East Bay Grease sound" of San Francisco and Oakland bands. John's reputation continued to grow, and he soon signed a recording contract with Blind Pig Records.

His national debut for that label-Magic Touch (2007), produced by Funderburgh and featuring Watson on guitar-received an ecstatic response from fans and the media, and he was hailed as the new voice of the Blues. Living Blues Magazine enthused, "Magic Touch gives hope that the blues will survive." In 2008, Németh was recruited by Elvin Bishop to do some performances and contribute four vocal tracks to his Grammy-nominated album The Blues Rolls On.

Németh released two more albums on the Blind Pig label - Love Me Tonight (2009) and Name The Day! (2010)-earning critical raves and strong sales, both hitting #6 on the Billboard Top Blues Album Charts, and beginning his long string of Blues Music Award nominations, numbering 14 at last count. John also won two Blues Blast Music Awards - Best New Artist Debut Recording and Sean Costello Rising Star Award. John followed up with two independently released live albums, Blues Live and Soul Live in 2012.

In 2013, John relocated to Memphis, where he quickly became a key player in the city's rich musical scene. He teamed up with producer Scott Bomar and his classic Memphis Soul band, the Bo-Keys to create an album of revisited Soul classics, Memphis Grease (2014), on the Blue Corn label, which debuted at #4 on the Billboard Blues Chart. John won the 2014 Blues Music Award in the Soul Blues Male Artist category, and Memphis Grease took the prize for Soul Blues Album in 2015.

Németh, considered one of the premier blues and soul artists performing today, has received several nominations for a Blues Music Award in the category of B.B. King Entertainer of the Year.

John released his most recent album, Feelin' Freaky, in May 2017. A bold departure from his previous albums-fearlessly crushing all barriers of style and genre-- it has generated a firestorm among his devoted fans and media. Under the simpatico guidance of Grammy-nominated producer Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars), Feelin' Freaky has emerged as a modern personal masterpiece. Németh's striking tenor vocals are already legendary, with a pitch-perfect purity of range and power that has drawn comparisons to soul singers from O.V. Wright to James Brown.

The complete list of announced concert dates is below:

Date(s) City, State Venue Jan. 19-26 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise #34* Jan. 31 Little Rock, AR White Water Tavern Feb. 8 Blawnox, PA Moondog's Feb. 9 Mifflinburg, PA Rusty Rail Live Feb. 12 St. Georges, DE Country Store Feb. 13 Tuckerton, NJ Lizzie Rose Music Room Feb. 14 Woonsocket, RI Chan's Feb. 15 Hartford, CT Black Eyed Sally's Feb. 16 Jim Thorpe, PA Mauch Chunk Opera House Feb. 17 Hornel, NY Maple City Bowl Feb. 18 Lima, NY Fanatics Feb. 19 Pawling, NY Daryl's House Feb. 20 Kennett Square, PA The Flash Feb. 21 Cambridge, MD Groove City Studios Feb. 22 Rosedale, MD Rosedale Legion Hall March 14 Wausau, WI Blues Café March 28 Springfield, IL Knights of Columbus Hall.





