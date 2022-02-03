John Mayer Reveals 'Sob Rock Tour 2022' Band Members

John Mayer's 'Sob Rock' Tour 2022 kicks off Thursday, February 17, and will feature John Mayer performing songs from his latest album Sob Rock, including his hit singles "Last Train Home" and "Wild Blue," as well as career-spanning fan favorites.

"It's my honor and pleasure to introduce to you the 'Sob Rock 2022' touring band. The combined years of experience between these extraordinary musicians, as well as their contributions to the art form, is really something special to see and hear all on one stage. We've been rehearsing for the past 10 days or so, and it's been more of a revelation than a recital. I couldn't be more excited to hit the road with them, and I hope you can come out and see us." - John Mayer

Band Members

John Mayer (Guitar, Vocals)

Lenny Castro (Percussion)

Steve Ferrone (Drums)

David Ryan Harris (Guitar, Vocals)

Jamie Muhoberac (Keys)

Pino Palladino (Bass Guitar)

Tiffany Palmer (Vocals)

Greg Phillinganes (Keys, Vocals)

Carlos Ricketts (Vocals)

Isaiah Sharkey (Guitar)

Showcasing the band for the first time, John is performing live at Hollywood Palladium on Wednesday, February 9, in an exclusive SiriusXM + Pandora "Small Stage Series" performance. The special concert will air live on SiriusXM's The Spectrum via satellite (ch. 28) and on the SXM App on Wednesday, February 9 at 8:00 pm PT with multiple rebroadcasts throughout the week.

The event will be hosted by Andy Cohen, who will sit down with John Mayer for an exclusive interview to discuss his music, upcoming tour, and more, ahead of the concert.

For non-SiriusXM subscribers, Pandora will feature a John Mayer performance on February 12 at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT and in addition to the performance, Mayer will conduct an in-depth Q&A with Andy Cohen.

The performance will also air on Andy Cohen's Kiki Lounge (ch. 312) on Friday, February 11 at 8:00 pm ET with rebroadcasts throughout the weekend. Additionally, Radio Andy (ch. 102) will air Andy Cohen's sit-down interview with John Mayer on Friday, February 11 at 7:00 pm ET with rebroadcasts throughout the weekend.

Tour Dates

Thu Feb 17 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center

Fri Feb 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sun Feb 20 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Wed Feb 23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Fri Feb 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Sun Feb 27 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Tue Mar 01 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Fri Mar 04 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Fri Mar 11 - Las Vegas, NV - Grand Garden Arena

Sun Mar 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Forum

Tue Mar 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Forum

Fri Mar 18 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Tue Mar 22 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Mar 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

Sun Mar 27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sat Apr 02 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

Tue Apr 05 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Fri Apr 08 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Mon Apr 11 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Wed Apr 13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Wed Apr 20 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sat Apr 23 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sun Apr 24 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Thu Apr 28 - Chicago, IL - United Center