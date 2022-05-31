John Legend Announces Second Royal Albert Hall Show Due to Popular Demand

EGOT holder and multi-platinum artist John Legend has today announced a second date for his very special show at The Royal Albert Hall, after huge demand sees the first date sell out. The new date will take place on the 6th April 2023, tickets on sale 1st June at 9am here.

Legend has been hard at work on a new album, set to be released this fall. Earlier this month he released single 'Dope' feat. JID, the first song from this forthcoming new album - LISTEN HERE. In July, John Legend will hit the stage at London's iconic Somerset House for a SOLD-OUT show, as part of the venue's Summer Series.

Multiplatinum artist John Legend has garnered twelve Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, and an Emmy Award, making Legend the first African American man to earn an EGOT. Legend has released seven celebrated albums over the course of his career, including, Get Lifted (2004), Once Again (2006), Evolver (2008), Love in the Future (2013), Darkness and Light (2016), A Legendary Christmas Deluxe (2019), and most recently, Bigger Love (2020).

Recently, Legend launched his critically acclaimed Las Vegas Residency entitled, "Love In Las Vegas" which began on April 22, 2022, at Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Legend starred in NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" in 2018, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special and nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor (Limited Series). Legend joined the Emmy-nominated show, The Voice, for Season 16 (2019) and most recently wrapped Season 21 as a coach.

John is also a partner in Get Lifted Film Co., serving as an Executive Producer for Giving Voice, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, Atlanta's Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children, Sherman's Showcase And Sherman's Showcase: Black History Month Spectacular, Rhythm + Flow And La La Land.

As a philanthropist, Legend initiated the #FREEAMERICA campaign in 2015 and most recently, founded the initiative, HUMANLEVEL, which is igniting systematic change and building racial equity across American cities and communities.