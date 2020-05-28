John Fogerty & Family Release FOGERTY'S FACTORY Today

What began as some quality time together, playing music as a family, has now become a digital EP. Via BMG, Fogerty's Factory, is available on all digital platforms today- in celebration of John Fogerty's 75th Birthday!



While self-quarantining together the Fogerty Family, featuring John with his sons Shane, Tyler (Hearty Har) and daughter Kelsy, gathered in their home studio to play some music together. An idea was spawned; why not film these session's and release them as videos? Opening Fogerty's Factory, done all from their home with very little pro equipment to film, Julie Fogerty produced the videos while the family played, to make this work. It was a total family affair with a new video released each Friday as part of a special YouTube series. Fans loved it, eagerly waiting each week to hear John's songs, bringing back good memories and comfort during these scary and unchartered times.

"Our family got together and decided we would spread some joy with music in these trying times," explains John. "We recreated Cosmos Factory and it became Fogerty's Factory.... my sons, daughter Kelsy, Julie and we even got Bob Fogerty to shoot the cover photo, a total family affair!"



To date, these videos have garnered nearly 5 million views and caught the attention of prestigious outlets such as NPR's Tiny Desk, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and for an hour long radio special on SiriusXM, The Fogerty Rockin' Family Hour, where John joined his sons, Shane and Tyler, to talk about music and life. Each outlet received a unique video version of the Fogerty Family singing and playing John's iconic songs. The audio from these sessions has now been mixed by Bob Clearmountain and mastered by Bob Ludwig at Gateway, and curated together to form the new EP. Additional songs may be added, with a physical release, in the future.



The Family even recreated the classic cover of Cosmo's Factory transforming the original idea into what is now known as, Fogerty's Factory. Both the original cover as well as the new Fogerty's Factory cover, were both shot by another family member, Bob Fogerty.



As John explained back with the first video release, when the Stay at Home order began:

"Bringing a little light from our home to yours. We are having a little family fun together during the pandemic. It's such a great feeling to be making and playin' music surrounded by love. We all need to celebrate the life we have and remember how precious it is. I love music, I am listening every day. Makes everything feel better for me. Put the records on, pull out the old guitar, turn the radio up.. and dance to the music!" - John Fogerty

Fogerty's Factory track listing:

1. CENTERFIELD (Tiny Desk)

2. HAVE YOU EVER SEEN THE RAIN (Colbert)

3. LONG AS I CAN SEE THE LIGHT (Tiny Desk)

4. DOWN ON THE CORNER (Sirius)

5. BAD MOON RISING (Sirius)

6. FORTUNATE SON (Sirius)

7. PROUD MARY (Tiny Desk)

Album cover photo by: Bob Fogerty

