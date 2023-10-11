John Buffalo Shares 'Accidents' Song

John Buffalo Shares 'Accidents' Song

John Buffalo shares “Accidents” today – the second single from his self-titled debut album on November 10th via State Fair Records. The quirky new wave inspired track comes with an animated video created by John and his daughter June Dufilhom, who also provides backing vocals on the track.

The new single also comes with news of a San Antonio album release show on November 11th at The Annex at Blue Star Arts Complex with Buttercup as direct support. This show will follow John Buffalo’s Dallas release show on the 10th at Kessler Theatre, tickets Click Here. In addition, Dallas friends can hear the album early at an exclusive listening party on October 24th at Ladylove Lounge and Sound from 8-10pm.

Just last month we announced John Buffalo’s self-titled debut album with the release of “I Got This Now” single and music video – watch HERE. The Texas musician, songwriter, engineer, and producer is best known as John Dufilho from his work with Dallas’ The Deathray Davies, CLIFFFS, I Love Math and John Singer Seargent (to name a few).

He has also drummed with Denver’s indie stalwarts The Apples In Stereo and is a frequent collaborator and producer for Ben Kweller and Rhett Miller of the Old 97’s. His first album as John Buffalo is a collection of electronic songs that embody his indie music roots while evoking sounds of Devo and Beck.

The album also comes just a year after Dufilho underwent lifesaving open-heart surgery, two times. The San Antonio native and Dallas based musician discovered he was suffering from a hereditary condition during a routine doctor’s visit that led him to the operating room almost immediately.

While the surgery saved his life, Dufilho was left with mounting medical debt, which thanks to a grant from Stephen King’s non-profit, The Haven Foundation – who gave Dufilho their biggest grant amount to date – as well as the Musician’s Health Alliance, he was able to cover.

Despite some complications with the surgery (it had to be repeated a second time due to internal bleeding), John survived and began his long road to recovery – part of which stipulated he could not lift anything heavier than 5 pounds.

That meant no guitars, no drums, and certainly no live performances. John started playing on a synth and drum machine and, while he didn’t know where these sessions would lead at the time, he was creating his first all-electronic album which he decided to record under the moniker John Buffalo. 




John Buffalo shares "Accidents" – the second single from his self-titled debut album on November 10th via State Fair Records. The quirky new wave inspired track comes with an animated video created by John and his daughter June Dufilhom, who also provides backing vocals on the track.

