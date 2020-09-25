Joesef Releases Two New Tracks, Cover of Billie Eilish's 'my future' and 'loverboy'

New EP DOES IT MAKE YOU FEEL GOOD? Out 10/9

Today rising star Joesef is sharing two new tracks via an Apple Music "At home with" exclusive - an electrifying cover of Billie Eilish's "my future" as well as the soulful, original track "Loverboy." Listen HERE.

Joesef tells Apple Music, "Loverboy means the world to me, and i wanted to bring it to life more with a new take using the knowledge i've gained as a producer since making the original, i'm also a massive fan of Billie Eilish. I love the chords in that tune and the vocal is so smooth I had a lot of fun trying it out."

The new singles follow Joesef's recent releases "I Wonder Why ft. Loyle Carner," "The Sun Is Up Forever," and his debut EP Play Me Something Nice, which have seen him garner praise from the likes of Vogue, i-D, NME and Clash as well as selling out venues across Europe and the UK.

Joesef also announced his forthcoming EP, Does It Make You Feel Good? out 10/9 on AWAL. Pre-save/Pre-order here.

