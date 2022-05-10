Joel Jerome Shares New Single 'Everybody Come On'

LA's multi-talented Mexican-American songwriter, performer and producer Joel Jerome is set to release his new album Super Flower Blood Moon this Friday, May 13 via Dangerbird Records.

Nodding to the Latin artists of his parents' generation, the folk-pop collection pays homage to the music of his childhood, with additional sonic references spanning Guided by Voices, Angel Olsen and Fleet Foxes.

Today, he shares the melodic final teaser single and album closer "Everybody Come On" accentuated by lush violin. Arriving alongside an official video, Joel describes the song as, "the end of another night, the end of another party, the sad tug of unrealized potential soothed by the belief in a universal truth."

Since first emerging with his crucial SoCal indie pop outfit Dios (Malos) in 2004, Jerome has become renowned for his work with artists such as LA Witch, La Sera and Cherry Glazerr at his own Psychedelic Thriftstore recording studio.

Throughout the pandemic, the collaborative influence of Dangerbird A&R director Jim Fairchild led him to step away from his studio gear and take a simpler approach to songwriting. For nearly two weeks, he wrote one song per night using only his phone's voice recorder and a basic four-track app. To Joel, it felt like a sort of challenge.

"They just wanted to hear the bare soul of the song, which I totally understand," he shares. "It really helped fertilize the creative space for me." He then joined forces with powerhouse producer Rob Schnapf (Beck, Elliott Smith) to bring each track to life. The raw beginnings of Super Flower Blood Moon blossomed into an emotive stunner of a collection.

Listen to the new single here: