Joel Jerome Announces New 'Super Flower Blood Moon' LP

LA's multi-talented Mexican-American songwriter, performer and producer, Joel Jerome has announced his full-length Dangerbird Records debut, Super Flower Blood Moon, due out May 13.

The folk-pop collection's sonic references span Beach Boys, Guided by Voices, Angel Olsen & Fleet Foxes while paying homage to the music of his parents - Latin artists such as Roberto Carlos, Nelson Ned and Juan Gabriel.

Lead single "We Made It Home" is a lush, orchestrated, minimalist classic in which Jerome questions his life, beliefs and faith. Released today, the introspective song meditates on that universal quandary of whether we'll be satisfied with our lives when the trip comes to an end. Fans can also preview breathtaking album opener "When You Land" which was released as a special A/B-side digital single last fall.

Jerome has become renowned for his work with such artists as LA Witch, La Sera and Cherry Glazerr at his own Psychedelic Thriftstore recording studio. The pandemic and collaborative influence of Dangerbird director of A&R Jim Fairchild led him to taking a simpler approach. He wrote a song per night for about 2 weeks using only his phone's voice recorder and a basic four-track app, without all of the studio gear to lean on.

He then joined forces with powerhouse producer Rob Schnapf (Beck, Elliott Smith) to bring these songs to life. The raw beginnings of Super Flower Blood Moon blossomed into an emotive stunner of a collection.

Listen to the new single here: