Joe Stamm Teams with Charles Wesley Godwin on DRIVE ME AROUND

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Joe Stamm, an ascendant voice in independent Americana and a lodestar for the Black Dirt Country Rock scene, has released a new single titled 'Drive Me Around' (Den Tree Records). Co-written by Stamm's friend and collaborator Charles Wesley Godwin, it is available now on music streaming platforms worldwide (link here).

The new cut finds Stamm, after more than a decade of self-released music and self-promoted tours, poised to break out into a wider audience. It also sets the table for a new EP, More Than Just Bones, which is set to arrive on September 17th - look for more details on this project to be announced soon.

Joe Stamm recalls how 'Drive Me Around' came together:

'Charles laughed hysterically when I played him the first ending that I wrote to this song. He'd hit me up with the idea for the tune, and I was obviously on board immediately. But it took a little more work to iron out the ending and get this song to a place where we were both happy. I love where it landed.'

Stamm also explains the personal connection he shares with Godwin surrounding the single's themes, which recall Bruce Springsteen's classic 'My Hometown' and the generational handoff at its conclusion:

'Chuck and I are both raising young children and trying to create legacies in a family context. This song takes me back to the bench seat in my dad's old Ford, but it also lands me in the seat of the Ford truck that's parked in my own driveway... The one I hope I'm still driving around with my wife into some of our final sunsets many years from now.'

'Drive Me Around' marks the second time that Stamm has teamed up with Godwin, following 2024's 'Flower of the Everglades,' a highlight from the well-received Allegheny short-length also released that year. In its review, Saving Country Music called Stamm, '(a) Midwest musical superhero,' adding that, 'The lyrics allow the story of this song to come across as so stark and vivid, you swear you're right there in the sweaty everglades themselves.' Americana Curious said, 'Stripped down and raw, Joe's music captures something rare – a fearless authenticity that resonates deeply.'

Of his career to date, Whiskey Riff says Stamm, 'has amassed an impressive and extremely underrated catalog of music that proves his songwriting prowess.' Lonesome Highway adds that Stamm's sound is 'roots rock with a broad appeal that has lyrical depth to match its robust disposition.' But you won't see critical raves like these go to his head. Rather, Stamm – a musician's musician - embodies quiet leadership, earning respect by doing the work, night in and night out.

Stamm's creative drive, illustrated by the 11 albums, EP's and singles he has released so far on streaming services, vinyl and CD, also reflects Stamm's tight bond with his diehard fanbase, a passionate national community dubbed The Stammily. Squeezed between upcoming recording sessions for a future Joe Stamm Band full-length, Joe has booked 20 shows to connect with those fans – not including the inaugural Boots on the Bend festival last weekend where he shared the bill with Eric Church - with more dates to be announced.

Upcoming Joe Stamm Band Tour Dates (With more shows to be announced)

Bird's Nest Listening Rm (Solo Acoustic Set) – Dunn, NC – Thursday, August 20

Bird's Nest Listening Rm (Joe Stamm Band) – Dunn, NC – Friday, August 21

The Pioneer Pointe – New Market, TN – Saturday, August 22

High Noon Saloon – Madison, WI – Thursday, August 27

The Potter's Shed Gallery – Shell Lake, WI – Friday, August 28

Alpine Inn – La Crosse, WI – Saturday, August 29

The Castle Theatre – Special EP Release Show! – Bloomington, IL – Friday, September 18

Exit 210 Saloon – Oakwood, IL – Saturday, Sept. 19

Kicks Bar and Grill on Route 66 – Galena, KS – Thursday, October 1

The Old Rock House – St. Louis, MO – Friday, October 2

Brasher's Little Nashville – Owensboro, KY – Saturday, October 3

The Basement – Nashville, TN – Thursday, October 8

North Springs Music Festival 2026 – Whitleyville, TN – Friday, October 9

Rocket City Honky Tonk – Huntsville, AL – Saturday, October 10

Shank Hall – Milwaukee, WI – Thursday, October 15

Rollie's – Sauk Rapids, MN – Saturday, October 17

The Southgate House Revival – Newport, KY – Thursday, October 22

Club Café – Pittsburgh, PA – Friday, October 23

Route 33 Rhythm and Brews – Wapakoneta, OH – Saturday, October 24

Southlake Theater – Lake Charles, LA – Thursday, November 5

For tickets and more show details go to joestammband.com.

About Joe Stamm

Joe Stamm's music has a way of making seemingly minor moments feel as vivid and full as the river valley that runs through his central Illinois home. Stamm has put down deep roots there, among the prime farmland fed for generations by waterways stretching from the edge of the Windy City down to the Mighty Mississippi. From this backdrop, Stamm creates compelling new narratives resonant with firsthand experience and honed by more than a decade of writing, performing, and touring. His salt-of-the-earth work, described as, 'Blue-collar without cliché, tough without bluster' (Country Music People), draws from the region's down-home sounds, channeling everything from rustic rock n' roll and rugged country to straight up folk storytelling. The result is true and authentic: Black Dirt Country Rock. This unique mix runs through all of Stamm's work, whether leading his longtime group, the hard-hitting Joe Stamm Band, or crafting a more stripped-back solo project. Stamm has sharpened his skills to such fine detail, you'd think he was in the scrum while you were getting up to no good in your hometown, sitting at your dinner table when you got the bad news, or celebrating on your porch when you got the good news. His well-drawn lyrics, coupled with a lived-in voice rich with feeling... well, that's what honest music is all about. For more information go to joestammband.com.

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