Joe Perry Releases 'Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII'

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and 4-time GRAMMY winner Joe Perry has released Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII via Roman Records. It serves as the perfect companion and spiritual successor to the original Sweetzerland Manifesto which was released in 2018.

The new release includes six new tracks and alternate vocal appearances and mixes from the earlier version including lead-single “Fortunate One” which features vocals from the Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson.

The album also includes vocals courtesy of David Johansen (New York Dolls, Buster Poindexter), Robin Zander (Cheap Trick), and Terry Reid. Perry’s band mate in Hollywood Vampires Johnny Depp served as Executive Producer, while Aerosmith’s go-to producer Jack Douglas, Bruce Witkin, and Joe’s sons Tony and Roman also contributed to production.

Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII is available via all DSPs and for the first time, on vinyl.

This spring the co-founding member, principal songwriter, and co-producer of Aerosmith and Hollywood Vampires, as well as one of the most sought-after guitarists of all time, took his band The Joe Perry project on the road for a handful of sold-out shows.

Metal Talk noted “Each song of the night had the room moving and hyper-focused on the otherworldly display of musicianship taking place onstage (highlighting) Perry’s impressive abilities” and Illinois Entertainer said “Perry had the crowd in the palm of his band."

As co-founding member, principal songwriter, electrifying lead guitarist and co-producer of Aerosmith–America’s Greatest Rock & Roll Band–JOE PERRY has achieved permanent iconic stature in the pantheon of rock.

He has helped to drive his band, over the course of three decades, to sales of more than 150 million albums, critical acclaim, four Grammy Awards (one of which includes the guitar-based instrumental “Boogie Man”) and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. JOE PERRY’s work with Aerosmith has resulted in an unending array of accolades and honors.

Beyond their Grammy Awards and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, other key milestones over the past 35 years include: 12 MTV Video Awards; two People’s Choice Awards; six Billboard Music Awards; eight American Music Awards; 23 Boston Music Awards; and an Academy Award nomination for Best Song, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” (from the soundtrack to Armageddon).

Photo by “Zack” Whitford