Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge Celebrate 30th Anniversary Honoring Burt Bacharach

On December 6-9 and 18th, Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge celebrate the 30th Anniversary of their tremendously successful, uncategorizable, live music series.

Joe & The Losers will be celebrating this momentous occasion with NINE blow out shows at Joe's Pub in New York honoring the music and memory of song writing icon Burt Bacharach! Bacharach's music was the theme of the very first full band Loser's Lounge show, performed at Fez Under Time Café (RIP).

The music of Burt Bacharach has always epitomized the musical influences that originally inspired Joe McGinty to create The Loser's Lounge. Check out a trailer for the celebration here, with footage from the 2017 Burt Bacharach series.

“The Loser's Lounge originally was started as a one off to celebrate artists that were ‘guilty pleasures' or underappreciated. Back in 1993, Burt Bacharach hadn't been rediscovered by younger artists. I was surprised that the very first show had a packed house! After the success of that first Bacharach show, it made sense to do another show, and another show, and here we are thirty years later.” – Joe McGinty

With house band The Joe McGinty 7 and their eclectic cast of guest performers, Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge 30th Anniversary series is sure to be the event of the season. Come join to celebrate two enduring classics, the music of Burt Bacharach, and 30 years of live performances by Joe McGinty and The Loser's Lounge. Not to be missed. Only at Joe's Pub.

Although “celebrity” is not the focus of The Loser's Lounge, many surprise guests have performed with Joe McGinty and The Loser's Lounge over the years, purely out of their love of the show and their desire to be a part of the eclectic cast that Joe McGinty curates for each event.

Some notable past guest singers include: Lana Del Ray, Richard Dreyfuss, Moby, Parker Posey, Debbie Harry, Lee Hazlewood, Paul Williams, Cyndi Lauper, John Cameron Mitchell, Fred Schneider, Joey Ramone, John Flansburgh of They Might Be Giants, Ronnie Spector, Anne Magnuson, Michael Cerveris, Joan Jett, Ian Hunter, Fred Armisen, Antony, Santigold, and many more, proving that you never know who you might see at The Loser's Lounge.

The Loser's Lounge is a collective of New York City's finest performers who have been selling out live shows every other month for thirty years. Their performances include strings, horns, extensive vocal arrangements, unusual keyboards, and a backing band made up of the best musicians in New York, along with a wild and varied cast of guest singers.

Founded in 1993 by former Psychedelic Furs keyboardist Joe McGinty, The Loser's Lounge continues to canonize the great songwriting catalogs of the '60s, 70's and ‘80's in its own unique way.

"From Abba to the Zombies" as the New York Times has said, The Loser's Lounge is in the business of redemption; honoring pop stars from these eras and validating the zeal of music fans. From well known composers like Neil Diamond, Prince, Burt Bacharach, and David Bowie, to more obscure artists like Serge Gainsbourg and Harry Nilsson, The Loser's Lounge walks the line between sincerity and irreverence to recreate the meticulous arrangements of the classic song books that you love, live.

Photo Credit: Vivan Wang