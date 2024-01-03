Joe Bonsall, Tenor Singer For The Oak Ridge Boys, Announces Retirement From Touring

The Oak Ridge Boys are planning a full touring calendar for The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Farewell Tour.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 3 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 4 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE

Joe Bonsall, Tenor Singer For The Oak Ridge Boys, Announces Retirement From Touring

Putting truth to the viral rumors, Joe Bonsall, tenor singer for fifty years for The Oak Ridge Boys, has officially announced his plans to retire from touring. During a Saturday, December 30th concert in Greenville, Mississippi, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban introduced Ben James (Doyle Lawson, Dailey & Vincent) to an enthusiastic audience at Harlow's Casino Resort.

Bonsall shares this message with his legion of Oak Ridge Boys Fans:
"Many of you know I have been battling a slow onset (over four years now) of a neuromuscular disorder. I am now at a point where walking is impossible, so I have basically retired from the road. It has just gotten too difficult. It has been a great 50 years, and I am thankful to all the Oak Ridge Boys, band, crew, and staff for the constant love and support shown to me through it all. I will never forget, and for those of you who have been constantly holding me up in prayer, I thank you and ask for you to keep on praying. There is a young man named Ben James singing for me out there, and he needs your love and encouragement … his sound is different than mine, but he brings a ton of talent to the table! The Oak Ridge Boys will finish the Farewell Tour without me, but rest assured, I am good with all of it! God's Got It!!!"

Ben James was no stranger to The Oak Ridge Boys, being introduced to them in 2022 during a concert in Wheeling, West Virginia, where Daily & Vincent were also on the bill.

“Joe handed me the mic and said, 'You've got the next verse,' James said. “And I'm not sure I will ever get over that moment. ‘Elvira' was always on repeat when I was growing up. It's still one of those timeless songs that never grow old.”

The Oak Ridge Boys are planning a full touring calendar for The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Farewell Tour. They anticipate returning to the studio with Grammy-winner Dave Cobb in late January, their fifth pairing with the legendary super-producer.

The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Farewell Tour:

Sat, JAN 20 The Grand 1894 Opera House Galveston, Texas
Sun, JAN 21 The Grand 1894 Opera House Galveston, Texas
Fri, FEB 02 Boot Barn Hall (Gainesville) Gainesville, Ga.
Sun, FEB 04 Family Gras Mardi Gras Plaza Metairie, La.
Sun, FEB 11 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo San Antonio, Texas
Thu, FEB 29 Florida Strawberry Festival 2024 Plant City, Fla.
Fri, Mar 01 The Alliance Center Burlington, N.C.
Sat, MAR 02 Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery, Ala.
Sun, MAR 03 Norton Auditorium University of North Alabama Florence, Ala.
Fri, MAR 15 Foxwoods Resort Casino Ledyard, Conn.
Sat, MAR 16 American Music Theatre Lancaster, Pa.
Sun, MAR 17 American Music Theatre Lancaster, Pa.
Sat, MAR 23 Sugar Creek Casino Hinton, Okla.
Thu, APR 04 Oxford Performing Arts Center Oxford, Ala.
Fri, APR 05 City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium Morganton, N.C.
Sat, APR 06 Alabama Theatre North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Wed, APR 10 Clay County Agricultural Fair Green Cove Springs, Fla.
Sat, APR 13 George H Henderson Jr. Exposition Center Lufkin, Texas
Sat, APR 27 Paramount Arts Center Ashland, Ky.
Fri, MAY 17 Peoples Bank Theatre Marietta, Ohio
Sat, MAY 18 The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Farewell Tour Defiance, Ohio
Fri, JUN 07 Hartville Kitchen Hartville, Ohio
Sat, JUN 08 Hartville Kitchen Hartville, Ohio
Wed, JUN 26 Blue Gate Performing Arts Center Shipshewana, Ind.
Thu, JUN 27 Blue Gate Performing Arts Center Shipshewana, Ind.
Fri, JUN 28 Meramec Music Theatre Steelville, Mo.

About The Oak Ridge Boys:

The Oak Ridge Boys have sold over 41 million units worldwide and are synonymous with “America, apple pie, baseball, and country music.” In addition to their awards and accolades in the country music field, the Oaks have garnered five GRAMMY Awards, nine GMA DOVE Awards, and two American Music Awards.

The group, Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban, members of the prestigious Country Music Hall of Fame (2015 Inductees) and the Grand Ole Opry (since 2011)—is known worldwide as one of recording history's most extraordinary musical successes. They have charted single after single and album after album—gold, platinum, and double-platinum, and more than 30 Top 10 hits, including No. 1 chart-toppers “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue,” “American Made,” and “Y'All Come Back Saloon,” among dozens more. For more information and to view upcoming tour dates for The Oak Ridge Boys, please visit oakridgeboys.com.

Photo by Brandon Wood



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Lil Nas X to Release New Song Next Week; Teases Greatest Comeback Photo
Lil Nas X to Release New Song Next Week; Teases 'Greatest Comeback'

Lil Nas X has confirmed his big comeback. The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker will be releasing his new single and visual next week. While the official artwork has yet to be revealed, he posted a teaser that continues his notorious use of religious imagery.

2
Independent Artist ﻿Two Feet Founds Independent Record Label 477 Records Photo
Independent Artist ﻿Two Feet Founds Independent Record Label 477 Records

The rock artist Two Feet has launched the independent record label, 477 Records. The label was created with the goal of discovering, signing and nourishing independent recording artists by harnessing the unique authenticity that appeals to audiences longing for connection and creativity with guidance only a fellow artist can provide.

3
Wild Up Announces Return Of LA Outdoor Ambient Festival Darkness Sounding Photo
Wild Up Announces Return Of LA Outdoor Ambient Festival Darkness Sounding

Fresh off a 2024 GRAMMY nomination and a stunning NPR Tiny Desk performance, Wild Up — the contemporary music ensemble that has been called “a raucous, grungy, irresistibly exuberant … fun-loving, exceptionally virtuosic family” by The New York Times — have announced a packed slate of performances for early 2024.

4
MTS Management Group/MTS Records Artists Receive 30 Nominations Photo
MTS Management Group/MTS Records' Artists Receive 30 Nominations

MTS Management Group, a PR and artist management company based in Pittsburgh, has been working with independent artists for 14 years, providing them with the support and promotion they need to succeed in the music industry. Their record label, MTS Records, has released chart-topping albums and singles for artists in multiple genres.

More Hot Stories For You

Wild Up Announces Return Of LA Outdoor Ambient Festival Darkness SoundingWild Up Announces Return Of LA Outdoor Ambient Festival Darkness Sounding
MTS Management Group/MTS Records' Artists Receive 30 Nominations For 2023 IMN AwardsMTS Management Group/MTS Records' Artists Receive 30 Nominations For 2023 IMN Awards
Tim Atlas Announces New EP 'Matinee' & Shares New Single 'Lifeboat'Tim Atlas Announces New EP 'Matinee' & Shares New Single 'Lifeboat'
HeIsTheArtist Releases Remix EP On Valentine's DayHeIsTheArtist Releases Remix EP On Valentine's Day

Videos

Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD