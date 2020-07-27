Joe Bonamassa Shares New Track From Abbey Road Recordings 'Why Does It Take So Long To Say Goodbye'

Bonamassa Also Shares A Music Video Showing Him in the Studio Recording the Track

Blues icon Joe Bonamassa is back with another single from his studio recordings at the legendary Abbey Road Studio in London. 'Why Does It Take So Long To Say Goodbye' arrives on J&R Adventures, along with a special music video showing him in the studio recording the track. The track was co-written with legendary 'Whitesnake' guitarist Bernie Marsden.

Listen and watch the video below!

Talking about the song Joe says: "I wrote 'Why Does It Take So Long To Say Goodbye' about a previous relationship that I was in. We were together for five years, and we held on until the very last day. We fought for it, and fought for it, and we finally figured out it just wasn't going to work. So that song was very autobiographical. It's hard to write that way, I've always found. But my best songs are like that. Bernie Marsden and I wrote that song together. He has a great way of harmonically putting chords together, and the music has his stamp all over it. I just have to ask him, 'What would the British do?' And then, it's got that big, heavy, Gary Moore-sounding riff in the solo section."

In addition to 'Why Does It Take So Long To Say Goodbye', so far Bonamassa shared two other tracks from the Abbey Road Studio recordings, the surprise single 'A Conversation With Alice' and the epic rock ballad 'When One Door Opens.'

The Abbey Road Studio recordings follows Bonamassa's recent instrumental side project called The Sleep Eazys, who released their critically-acclaimed debut album, Easy To Buy, Hard To Sell, early last month. The album, which the Associated Press touted as making "instrumental dreams," was produced by Bonamassa and features some of his frequent collaborators, along with his all-star touring band. The Sleep Eazys project is Joe's second time in the studio as a producer, after Reese Wynans' long-awaited debut solo album Sweet Release.

Fans and critics alike will have to keep their eyes peeled for more music and surprises from America's favorite blues-rock artist. In the meantime, Joe is still cranking out weekly programming for Sirius XM's Bluesville channel for his radio show "Different Shades Of Blue." Also, while in quarantine Bonamassa has taken to social media to give a special behind-the-scenes look at his "Nerdville" home in California. This week, Bonamassa kicked off a new at-home series "Live From Nerdville" on his Facebook page, with the first episode featuring esteemed singer-songwriter Dion. Bonamassa is releasing Dion's new album Blues With Friends on the new label Keeping The Blues Alive Records and Dion's first single "Blues Comin' On" features Bonamassa.

In prior months, Bonamassa was touring relentlessly, up until coronavirus took its hold on the music industry, stopping him just short of a few final dates on his spring tour in the U.S. To battle the tough times brought on by COVID-19, Bonamassa's non-profit Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA) is providing financial support to qualifying touring musicians who are suffering financial hardship and whose careers have been put on hold. The program, called Fueling Musicians, is an emergency relief program designed to support musicians by providing immediate cash payments for essential living expenses of $1,000, as well as pre-paid gas cards of $500 to help them stay afloat and get back on the road again when it is safe. With $178,000 raised to date, Bonamassa quickly surpassed the original goal of $100,00 and has since increased his goal to $250,000. "The more money raised, the more musicians that will receive funding to help them get through these challenging times and ultimately back onto the road when the time is right," Bonamassa says. On Sunday, May 31st at 3PM ET he will premiere an online stream-a-thon benefit for the program, featuring four hours of music performances from over 45 musicians including some legendary friends and talented rising stars. Learn more at https://joeb.me/StreamAThon. Individuals or organizations interested in helping Joe support this program should go the Keeping the Blues Alive website, ktba.org or ktba.org/fueling-musicians.

For more information on "Why Does It Take So Long To Say Goodbye," and other Bonamassa news, visit jbonamassa.com, and be sure to stay connected on social media.

