Joanne Clifton to Release Debut Album 'Like Nobody's Watching'

Renowned STRICTLY COME DANCING dancer, actress, singer and regular expert presenter on BBC's It Takes Two, Joanne Clifton takes centre stage once again, but this time with her debut album “Like Nobody's Watching.” This dazzling new album promises to be a show-stopping fusion of contemporary songs, all with a STRICTLY twist!

Clifton is currently appearing as Princess Fiona in the UK Tour and forthcoming London production of SHREK.

‘Like Nobody's Watching' features the incomparable talent of Strictly Come Dancing bandleader, Dave Arch, on piano - plus 22 top musicians. With a blend of energy and finesse, Clifton's stunning vocals transform iconic tunes that will leave listeners breathless.

The album boasts unforgettable duets with music luminaries (The One And Only!) Chesney Hawkes (who wrote and performs the new song ‘Let's Misbehave') and vocal legend, Tessa Niles (on a fantastic version of S Club 7's ‘Don't Stop Movin''), both adding an extra layer of vocal brilliance.

Among the songs featured on "Like Nobody's Watching" are renditions of classic tracks originally by Madonna, Hanson, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, Janet Jackson, The Beatles, and S Club 7 - all given that STRICTLY twist! Joanne's unique interpretation plus the expertise of the arrangers and band, breathes fresh life into these beloved songs, creating a musical journey that transcends genres and generations.

Joanne shares her excitement about the project, stating, "This album is a celebration of music, dance, and the joy of performance. 'Like Nobody's Watching' is an invitation to let go, dance, and revel in the magic of music. Working with incredible talents like Dave Arch, Chesney Hawkes, Tessa Niles and the team has been a dream come true, and I can't wait for everyone to experience the energy and passion we poured into this project."

‘Like Nobody's Watching' is set for release on 15th December on the GET RECORDS label, and fans can anticipate a one-of-a-kind musical journey that transcends boundaries and invites them to sing and dance… like nobody's watching!