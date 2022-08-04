Joanna Pearl Featured on New Chicago Album BORN FOR THIS MOMENT

A singer/entertainer with an undeniable passion for music that reflects in her dynamic vocal strength, Joanna Pearl's true-to-life songwriting portrays the heart of a woman ranging from independence to vulnerability.

Pearl's debut EP Sensitive Material, a powerful vocal tour-du-force that brings to mind Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande, burst onto the scene as an Award-winner. At the 24th Annual LA Music Awards she was nominated in three categories; 'Hot AC Artist of the Year,' 'Hot AC Album of the Year,' and 'Female Vocalist of the Year,' winning 'Hot AC Album of the Year.' She was also nominated for 'Best Pop Artist' at the Temecula Valley Music Awards. Critics praised the EP, not only for its musical polish, but also for its lyrical maturity and a modern sound mixing R&B, Pop and Soul.

She followed the Ep with a pair of radio-friendly tracks, the beautiful Holiday ballad, "A Little Bit of Heaven" (featuring Marcus Miles) and the soaring anthem, "I Am Woman."

When asked about where she gets her inspiration she commented, "I believe songs are a form of storytelling and I always try to convey that in my singing. If I can't feel it, then I usually won't do it any justice by trying to sing it."

Pearl's growing resume and acclaim brought her to the attention of famed producer Joe Thomas (Brian Wilson, The Beach Boys, Steve Nicks) to add vocals to a song on the new Chicago album, 'Born For This Moment' (aka Chicago xxVIII). Entitled, "The Mermaid (Sereia Do Mar)," the free-flowing bossa nova flavored track was co-written by Chicago founding member Robert Lamm and Marcos Valle, widely regarded as one of the greatest Brazilian musicians of all time. The album dropped in mid July to glowing reviews with Ultimate Classic Rock applauding The Mermaid's "lounge-y Latin ambience" and The Big Takeover complimenting Pearl's "wonderful tones and exotic textures."

In addition to being an in-demand featured vocalist and releasing music as a solo artist, the first generation Sri Lankan-American also fronts the high-energy 10-pc soul-funk dance band SoulCal. They play throughout Southern California including famed Humphrey's by the Bay in San Diego.

A proud member of The Recording Academy, the Grammy Museum, ASCAP and a founding member of a Songwriting Camp in Orange County, CA, Joanna enjoys engaging with like-minded individuals strengthening the vibrancy of communities, both within and beyond music.

She's currently at work on her debut album due early 2023.

https://www.joannapearl.com

https://soulcalband.com