Joanie Leeds & Fyütch Present 'Oy Vey! Another Christmas Album'

The new album is now available on all streaming platforms.

Nov. 08, 2022  

Get ready to get your fa la la L'chaim on with Grammy winner Joanie Leeds and Grammy nominated Fyütch who have teamed up for Oy Vey! Another Christmas Album. The unique holiday collection is a genre bending all-ages album featuring merry and bright remakes of four classic Christmas tunes written by Jewish songwriters and which also features two new original tracks co-written by the duo.

Years ago, when Joanie Leeds was first made aware that some of the most beloved Christmas songs are written by Jewish songwriters, as one herself, she envisioned creating a collection of these songs both honoring the creators who help spread the Christmas spirit and helping to bring communities together through the power of music. Joanie paired up with hitmaker and musical activist, Fyütch last year releasing their Sirius/XM chart topping single, Winter Wonderland, and the two continued working on the project throughout the year.

"As a kid, I often felt left out around Christmas. I was in my school choir and each year we'd sing 10 Christmas songs and maybe I Have a Little Dreidel (if we were lucky) so you could imagine my surprise and excitement to learn some of the very best Christmas music was written by Jewish songwriters." said Leeds."I love our contribution to the holiday season and was excited to share my passion project with the world and write some new ones too, especially as antiSemitism is on the rise."

"I've always wanted to make a Christmas album. When Joanie told me the concept and trusted me to produce it, I was overjoyed. Who knew so many of the classics were written by Jewish writers?! I'm honored to add our stamp to my favorite holiday." -Fyütch

Everyone will be kvelling over this joyful Christmas collection filled with chutzpah. The album opens with a playful skit featuring Joanie and Fyütch's daughters, Joya (7) and Aura (5) talking about what they like best about Christmas. The first original track "Every Day's a Holiday" is an upbeat, poppy song celebrating being together that can be played year round and "The Christmas Tree" features Joya and Aura exchanging lines in a fun, silly story song about decorating a Christmas tree for the first time.

The classic remakes featured are: "Winter Wonderland" Felix Bernard & Richard Bernhard Smith, "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an open Fire)" by Mel Torme, "Little Drummer Boy" by Harry Simeone, Katherine K Davis, Henry V. Onorati and "I'll Be Home for Christmas" by Walter Kent; Buck Ram & Kim Gannon.

For her original kids music NYC- based singer-songwriter Joanie Leeds has won a GRAMMY® award, first place in the USA Songwriting Competition, several Independent Music Awards, Gold Parents' Choice Awards, NAPPA Gold Awards, Family Choice Award and she is an International Songwriting Competition Winner and John Lennon Songwriting Award Finalist.

For the past decade, she has performed songs from her nine high-energy and interactive albums in dozens of cities across the country at venues and festivals such as Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Clearwater Festival, Wolftrap's Filene Center, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, The Smithsonian, CMAs, Hang Out Festival and the Skirball Center in LA. Her music has climbed up the charts to #1 on Sirius-XM's Kids Place Live and has been raved about in People Magazine, Parents Magazine, New York Times, Washington Post and Billboard.

Fyütch is a Grammy nominated music and social justice artist who combines Hip-Hop and visual storytelling to educate, entertain, and empower the next generation with songs about fatherhood, spirituality, love and positivity. His live shows are filled with spirited songs that celebrate community, history and culture through a blend of Hip-Hop, Soul, R&B, and Pop.

Fyütch has been featured on The Today Show, in the New York Times, and at NowThis, Fatherly and more. His music can be heard on Sirius XM's Kids Place Live as well as kids and family radio shows all around the country.

Listen to the new album here:



From This Author - Michael Major


