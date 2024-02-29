Joan Osborne Kicks Off U.S. Tour In March

Celebrated artist Joan Osborne is gearing up for a round of Spring and Summer tour dates, kicking off March 1st and running through July 28th. A full list of tour dates is below and on her website HERE.

Osborne is heading out on the road to support her latest release, the honest, captivating album Nobody Owns You. The album is a collection of revealing songs as Osborne ponders life's triumphs and challenges.

The twelve contemplative tracks offer hope and solace, while exploring Osborne's own unique journey from small-town Kentucky to around the world. Produced by Ben Rice (Valerie June, Norah Jones), this reflective record emulates that rich Americana sound, providing a sense of comfort and peace to the listener.

Throughout her 25-year, multi-Grammy nominated career, Joan Osborne has never been an artist confined to one space. She has utilized her incredible voice through her own songs while also becoming one of her generation's finest interpreters. Osborne has shared the stage with artists ranging from Stevie Wonder and Mavis Staples to Bob Dylan and Lucinda Williams, and she continues to seamlessly blend into any genre. On Nobody Owns You, her eleventh studio album, Osborne shares her deepest thoughts on life as we know it, hoping others may find solace alongside her.

JOAN OSBORNE 2024 TOUR DATES

March 1 – South Orange, NJ – SOPAC

March 2 ­– Hummelstown, PA – The Englewood

March 3 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Cafe

March 7 – Rochester, NY – The Hochstein School

March 9 – Port Washington, NY – Landmark on Main Street

March 10 – Boston, MA – City Winery Boston

April 7 – Mill Valley, CA – Sweetwater Music Hall

April 9 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up ­

April 10 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – The Coach House Concert Hall

April 12 – Agoura Hills, CA – The Canyon – Agoura Hills

April 13 – Montclair, CA – The Canyon – Montclair

April 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum

May 3 – West Long Branch, NJ – Pollak Theatre

May 4 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall

May 5 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

July 20 ­– Fall River, MA – Narrows Center for the Arts

July 21 – Amagansett, NY – The Stephen Talkhouse

July 23 – Seattle, WA – Triple Door

July 24 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center for the Performing Arts

July 26 – Livermore, CA – Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center

July 28 – Viroqua, WA – Historic Temple Theatre of Viroqua