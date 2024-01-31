Jjuujjuu Share 'SOME' Feat. Boogarins; Will Perform At Coachella

Jjuujjuu Share 'SOME' Feat. Boogarins; Will Perform At Coachella

jjuujjuu returns with their first single of the new year, “SOME” featuring Brazilian psych rock band, Boogarins.

The Los Angeles-based experimental collective led by Desert Daze co-founder Phil Pirrone, are also confirmed to perform for the first time at Coachella this year, and have announced additional tour dates. Listen to “SOME (feat. Boogarins)” HERE and see tour dates below.

jjuujjuu tour dates

4/12 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

4/14 Indio, CA - Coachella

4/21 Indio, CA - Coachella

5/17 Austin, TX - 13th Floor

5/19 Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

5/20 Detroit, MI - Lager House

5/21 Toronto, ON - The Garrison

5/27 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera a la ciutat

7/30 Ft Collins, CO - Aggie Theater

7/31 Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

8/1 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

8/6 Atlanta, GA - The Earl

Tracked remotely between Los Angeles and Brazil between 2020/2021, Pirrone notes of the new song, “We sent the track to Boogarins, who added a really beautiful bridge to the song, and vocals oscillating between English and Portuguese. Something in this song recalls early childhood memories of Muppet Babies or Elton John ‘Benny and the Jets'... but in a really weird (but good) way. End result feels like a flower dancing on the sand under a Sao Paolo sun.”

In 2023, the collective performed in New York City, at London's Wide Awake Festival, the San Diego Freakout Fest and more. They also launched their JJUUJJUU & Friends monthly residency at Los Angeles' Gold Diggers which ran through the Fall of 2023, and recreated the annual closing ceremonies tradition of Desert Daze featuring explorations in improvisational music with special guests and surprises.

Each show featured friends of the band and Desert Daze mainstays including John Dwyer & Tomas Dolas (OSEES), L.A. Witch, Morgan Delt, Kelli Scott (Failure), Bonnie & Larry of Death Valley Girls, Art Feynman, comedy From UCB's Cardinal Redbird, KCRW DJs including Travis Holcolmbe and Tyler Boudreaux, a first ever pop-up gallery from Marquee Marauders Club, and much much more including surprise guests at each show. 

Look for much more from jjuujjuu in 2024! 

Photo by Pooneh Ghana



