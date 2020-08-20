Jimmy Wayne Serves as Newest Board Member Of Cleveland County Music Hall Of Fame

Jimmy is an award-winning country recording artist and New York Times bestselling author.

The Cleveland County Music Hall of Fame - formed in August 2019 to honor the county's rich music history, artists and music business pioneers, and serve the youth in its community - welcomes hometown hero, Jimmy Wayne, to its Board of Directors.

Jimmy, who was born in Kings Mountain (Cleveland County), is a former foster kid turned award-winning country recording artist and New York Times bestselling author, whose songs and story highlight his mission to raise awareness for children in foster care.

"When the Hall of Fame approached me with the idea I was honored; not just because their goal is to celebrate local artists and pioneers, but because they want to give back with scholarships and provide instruments to kids who are interested in learning to play, sing and create," says Jimmy, "Music and songwriting changed my life, and maybe it'll change the life of a kid who is growing up like I did."

"Music is universal in North Carolina, regardless of where you live in the state," said Susi H. Hamilton, secretary for the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. "We are delighted that Cleveland County is recognizing its own heritage with the Music Hall of Fame and that hometown musician, Jimmy Wayne, is sharing his time and talent to celebrate its musical roots."

Fellow Kings Mountain-native Tim Moore, the Speaker of North Carolina House of Representatives, said the addition of Jimmy Wayne to Cleveland County's Music Hall of Fame Board of Directors shows why the region is a must-visit stop for music lovers.

"Jimmy Wayne is a legend in our community not only for his music but his advocacy for vulnerable children who need a strong voice like his," Speaker Moore said. "We deeply appreciate Jimmy's commitment to our local Music Hall of Fame and statewide programs like 'Come Hear NC' that tell the story of the Tar Heel State's proud cultural heritage."

"Jimmy is a shining example of the power of music; but more than that, he's never forgotten where he came from and is always giving back," says Angela Padgett, Vice President of the Cleveland County Music Hall of Fame. "We're thrilled to have Jimmy, a true hometown hero, be part of our board of directors."

The Cleveland County Music Hall of Fame (a 501c-3) will honor nationally and locally known artists, songwriters, disc jockeys and other individuals and groups who have promoted all genres of music.

The Hall of Fame plans to induct an artist, band, songwriter or music business pioneer, annually. Eventually, scholarship(s) will be offered to a local high school senior who plans to pursue a degree in music, as well as underprivileged children interested in owning and learning to play an instrument.

The Hall of Fame's inaugural induction ceremony was to take place in 2020 but may be rescheduled to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the health of the community as the board's main priority. (More information will follow as the board reviews viable options.)

