Jimmy October Joins Nigerian Afrobeats Artist Ruger on U.S. Tour

Jimmy October will continue to drop new singles throughout the summer in preparation for his forthcoming sophomore EP slated for release later this year. 

By: Jul. 27, 2023

In celebration of his latest single “Rum & Calypso,” Trinidad & Tobago's rising star Jimmy October announces a U.S. tour run kicking off next week.

He will open for Nigerian Afrobeats artist Ruger, starting in Boston (Aug. 2), continuing down the East Coast to NYC (Aug. 3), Philly (Aug. 4), D.C. (Aug. 5) and Atlanta (Aug. 16) and wrapping in Los Angeles (Aug. 20). In September, he will join fellow T&T soca legend KES on his tour concluding Oct. 1. See tour dates below.

October's native Caribbean island is a major musical and cultural hub – home to the steel pan, arguably the best Carnivals in the world, and the birthplace of Calypso and Soca music (the latter is commemorating its 50th anniversary this year). His intoxicating summer jam “Rum & Calypso,” produced by Tano & Brooklyn Decent, boasts the island’s pulsating rhythms mixed with R&B, Afrobeats and Dancehall and pays homage to another one of the island’s treasures - its famed spirits beverage. 

With October’s native melodies at the baseline, his seamless multi-genre blend is a window into Trinidad & Tobago’s new sound. Jimmy October’s forward fusion of music is reimagining what Calypso sounds and looks like for the next generation. This fluidity shows in his style and sound. 

October explains that " 'Rum & Calypso' is me pushing the New Calypso sound a bit further. I’m blurring the lines between these genres that continue to inspire me. I’m always trying to find dope ways to make music that feels like home, while at the same time build a world around what I think the future of the Caribbean feels like and sounds like."

"There’s a particular feeling that Tano, Brooklyn Decent and I were going for when we were making this record. It was that late 90’s and early 2000’s era when I heard "Girls Dem Sugar" from Beenie Man & Mya or "Like Glue" from Sean Paul. It is a still a feeling  that lingers in me. That’s the vibrations we’re sending out to the universe with this one," he adds.

Jimmy October will continue to drop new singles throughout the summer in preparation for his forthcoming sophomore EP slated for release later this year. 

"Rum & Calypso" is available now on all platforms via Ineffable Records.

U.S. Tour Dates: 

Aug 2 - Boston, MA @ The Middle East ^
Aug 3 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza ^
Aug 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA ^
Aug 5 - Washington D.C. @ The Fillmore ^
Aug 16 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater ^
Aug 20 - Los Angeles, LA @ Echoplex ^
Sep 8 - Washington D.C. @ Fillmore #
Sep 10 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues  #
Sep 13 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater # 
Sep 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle # 
Sep 16 - Orlando, FL @ Beacham # 
Sep 29 - Dallas, TX @ Echo # 
Sep 30 - Houston, TX @ Rise # 
Oct 1 - New Orleans @ House Of Blues # 

^ w. Ruger
# w. KES

JIMMY OCTOBER 

Born L’shun Emmanuel in East Trinidad, the young performer’s already inspiring career is proof of his rich talent and unique sound. He has opened shows for J. Cole, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Major Lazer. His first international release was on Steve Aoki’s album KOLONY with the single “No Time” in 2017.  

Since then, Jimmy October has leaned heavily into his craft. He unleashed his 2017 debut EP Vacation with its popular title track. Pre-pandemic, he was featured in The FADER Magazine  as GEN F and named one of Complex Magazine’s ‘T&T Artists To Watch’ in 2019. More recent standouts included "Remember The Days" (2018) and "Magic" ft.  Kes & Etienne Charles (2020), “Wake Up ” (2021) and “Healing” (2023).

In 2022, he toured with soca powerhouse KES across the U.S and will join him again in September 2023. Before the year closes, he will continue to tour and release an arsenal of new music following his ever vibrant “Rum & Calypso.”



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

