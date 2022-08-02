Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jimmie Allen Kicks Off Interactive Concert Series With Verizon & The Coda Collection

Jimmie Allen Kicks Off Interactive Concert Series With Verizon & The Coda Collection

The video series will begin on August 2.

Aug. 2, 2022  

The Coda Collection and Verizon are working together to bring immersive video-on-demand content to life with a concert series kicking off with GRAMMY Award-nominated, CMA & ACM winning, multi-platinum country star Jimmie Allen on August 2.

The free, interactive experience allows viewers to stream a show from five high-definition camera angles via the Verizon Multi-View Experience App for a fun, personalized viewing experience. Viewers can toggle between cameras and re-watch their favorite moments from a different angle. The Verizon Multi-View Experience is a free app that consumers can download on iOS or Android-based devices.

Using the Verizon Multi-View Experience app, fans can feel like they've been instantly transported into the show, regardless of whether they are at home, watching with friends or watching on the go over 5G Ultra Wideband.

By tapping into strategically placed 360-degree cameras streaming in HD throughout the arena and stage, fans will be able to curate their own experience with access to exclusive vantage points not accessible anywhere else.

In addition, a full-length enhanced cut will also be available August 2 exclusively on The Coda Collection here, joining a library of brilliantly curated concert films, music documentaries and episodic series. From Dave Grohl's critically acclaimed documentary What Drives Us, to titles with Jimi Hendrix, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Rolling Stones and more, The Coda Collection's content has made it the ultimate streaming destination for music lovers.

On the heels of the June 24 release of his highly-anticipated third studio album Tulip Drive, Jimmie Allen's performance was filmed during the June 3 concert stop of his Down Home Tour at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA. Drawing heavily from his first two albums, the Nashville-based musician delivers chart-toppers such as "Best Shot" and "Freedom Was a Highway" alongside new songs from the new record including lead single "down home," a poignant track that takes shape as a letter to his late father, James "Big Jim" Allen.

Watch the tour trailer here:



