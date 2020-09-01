Jillian Steele to Release New Single 'Simple' This Month

Jillian Steele's next single Simple will be released, along with a video, on September 25th.

Jillian Steele's next single Simple will be released, along with a video, on September 25th. Jillian has added a little more pop and erased a little bit more country in her last three songs. Jiian's songs are beautifully layered with her organic and unique tone upon inspiring powerful lyrics. Her recent release Home with Me explains how one can get stuck in a dead end relationship preventing positive movement.

In February, her song New Orleans was released, a song showcasing her songwriting abilities and how she ia able to transport one into her experiences. They are now available on Spotify. Simple, her latest and greatest will bring you to tears while making your heart feel full. (going to love it).

Growing up on Long Island, but now living in Nashville, the indie pop singer-songwriter developed an early love for performing and sharing her life with others. Jillian began singing and acting in musicals and commercials. After taking a break from acting, she turned inward to focus on her writing and telling her personal stories. She found her new voice in songwriting - jotting down hundreds of experiences, ideas, and emotions and learning to truly express herself through lyrics.

Jillian Steele is on her own original path and she's ready for the world to hear all about it. "Writing is as necessary to me as a good work out is for others...where you sweat so much your eyes sting," she says. "I feel purged and renewed, not after the song is written, but only when it is out there for all to hear."

www.jilliansteelemusic.com

