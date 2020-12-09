Jillette Johnson Shares Haunting 'Champagne Supernova' Cover

Nashville singer/songwriter Jillette Johnson has released a stunning cover of Oasis' "Champagne Supernova" for OurVinyl. Accompanied by a moody performance video, Johnson offers a beautifully haunting take on the late-'90's classic. "Champagne Supernova" is the first release from her full OurVinyl session filmed recently in Nashville and set to release in 2021.

"My big brother introduced me to Oasis when I was a little kid. I remember sitting on the floor in his bedroom, which was in the basement of our house in California, listening to 'Champagne Supernova' over and over again. The melody is embedded in my core because of that," explains Johnson. "To me this song is about humility, disillusionment, and loss of control. Seemed like a perfect song to sing this year."

Jillette Johnson's forthcoming full length album It's a Beautiful Day and I Love You is set to release on February 12, 2021. Produced by Joe Pisapia, the new album injects her intimate, piano-written songs with irreverent lyrics, buoyant pop melodies and a shot of guitar-driven, alt-rock muscle. With four tracks already released this year, It's a Beautiful Day and I Love You has garnered early acclaim from American Songwriter, Refinery29 and Rolling Stone, who called the debut single "I Shouldn't Go Anywhere" "...a spaced-out trip that recalls Harry Nilsson or Elton John at his most decadent."

Last week, Johnson surprised fans with the release of "Cancel Christmas," a new holiday song made for our current times. Mixed and mastered by Pisapia, Johnson wrote and recorded the track in just 24 hours, explaining "I miss my family and I wrote a Christmas song about it a couple weeks ago. I recorded it in my house, and decided to just put it out because I figure a lot of people may be feeling the same way right now."

Johnson also recently launched "Artist Brain," a new interview series that connects her with other artists to discuss the creative process and share intimate acoustic performances. Following the inaugural episode with Jaime Wyatt, Johnson welcomed Molly Parden for the latest stream on Thursday, December 3. Airing live on her Instagram every other Thursday, future guests include Aaron Lee Tasjan (12/17), Elle Varner (1/7) and Maggie Rose (1/21), with more to be announced.

It's A Beautiful Day And I Love You is now available for pre-order on limited-edition vinyl, CD and more.

