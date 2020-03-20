Jewel to Hold a Livestream Concert to Raise Funds for Families

Recently, Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel had to cancel her non-profit's fundraiser, which funds 80% of her foundation's budget to help at risk youth with housing, food, clothing, necessities, and mentoring, as well as physical, emotional, mental, and health tools.

With this crisis, she wanted to do a Live From San Quarantine: A Livestream Concert with music and conversation about rising above our adversity to become our best selves in the face of these challenges.

This livestream at home concert will take place on Jewel's Instagram and Facebook page on Saturday, March 21, at 5pm PST / 8pm EST. This concert will benefit Jewel's Never Broken program powered by the Inspiring Children Foundation.

The goal is to get 5,000 people to donate $1/day, just $30/month for one year. They can make donations by going to InspiringChildren.net.

It's highly publicized that the COVID-19 symptoms are fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath, but Jewel wants to highlight the other symptoms that include anxiety, fear, worry, and financial distress that so many young adults are going through.

Through Jewel's efforts with the Lost in America documentary, she wants to shine a light on youth homelessness, which is something she went through as a teenage girl.

Through her foundation, she is trying to make a bridge to help children not only survive, but to thrive. So that they not only have physical tools and necessities, but the emotional and mental ones as well. Jewel understands that mental health is just as important, if not more important, than physical health.

Jewel's www.JewelNeverBroken.com website also offers free mental health tools. Her new online networking community, Inspire House will be offering daily livestream programming on Twitch, including yoga, meditation, fitness, nutrition, and leadership talks to help people get through this time.

Jewel considers this to be a historic and monumental opportunity for everyone in society to give to one another to really show what community means.





