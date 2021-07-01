Jet Jurgensmeyer Releases New Video for 'Fast Forward'

Singer and actor Jet Jurgensmeyer releases visually stunning new video for "Fast Forward," today. Directed by The Riker Brothers and shot at the picturesque El Mirage Dry Lake Bed in Southern California, the video premiered with Sounds Like Nashville who praised the "romantic anthem" for its 'smoldering guitar solos and a vibrant young vocal." The "relatable" (J-14) track premiered earlier this month with American Songwriter who lauded its "classic country vibe and down-to-Earth lyrics." Written by Jurgensmeyer with Bridgette Tatum (co-writer on "She's Country") and Jessie G (Redneck Records), the tune serves as Jurgensmeyer's first release from his upcoming project.



Watch the "Fast Forward" video below.



"It was so great to work with The Riker Brothers again," shares Jurgensmeyer. "Derek and Drew are so creative and fun to be around. They have directed all of my music videos, but I feel like they just knocked it out of the park with this location and the shots they chose."



With his compelling vocals and charismatic personality onscreen, Jurgensmeyer "is turning heads in the music industry and among fans" (PopCulture). He has always had a natural love and passion for music and "the Nashville-born star" (TigerBeat) has been entertaining audiences since he could walk. Following his debut self-titled album in 2019 - featuring fan favorites "A Lot More Love," "Parachute" and "Real World" - the budding songwriter is looking forward to putting out his most mature music to date.



From comedy to drama, award-nominated young actor Jet Jurgensmeyer has brought dynamic characters to life in film and television. Jet recently wrapped up lending his talents and bringing a new perspective to the series regular role of "Boyd" on FOX's hit comedy, "Last Man Standing" He is also providing his voice to the new Disney animated series, "TOTS", in the lead role of Pip the penguin. For more information on Jurgensmeyer's acting credits visit his IMDB page here.



To learn more about Jet Jurgensmeyer visit his website jetjurgensmeyer.com or follow him on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Watch here:

Photo Credit: The Riker Brothers