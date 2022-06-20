Jet Jurgensmeyer Debuts Sophomore Full Length Album 'Phase 1: Discover'

Jet Jurgensmeyer is showcasing his most mature work to date with his full length sophomore album PHASE 1: DISCOVER - available now across all digital streaming platforms.

The "Nashville-born star" (TigerBeat) spent the past couple years honing in on his songwriting craft and is excited to start this next phase of his budding career. Jurgensmeyer, who co-wrote all 13 tracks, has been applauded by American Songwriter for his "classic country vibe and down-to-earth lyrics." The album includes his poignant current single "Talk to God," which was released earlier this year.

"I couldn't be more excited about this album," shares Jurgensmeyer. "I co-wrote every song with some great friends as well as people I have looked up to for a really long time."

Additionally, this project includes an array of fresh tunes as well as previously released tracks which have garnered critical acclaim such as "Compassion," who Holler. commended as a "contemporary country track" that "begins with a sentimental piano that underscores Jurgensmeyer's earnest voice" and "romantic anthem" that features "smoldering guitar solos and a vibrant young vocal" (Sounds Like Nashville), "Fast Forward."

With his compelling vocals and charismatic personality onscreen, Jurgensmeyer "is turning heads in the music industry and among fans" (PopCulture). He has always had a natural love and passion for music and "the Nashville-born star" (TigerBeat) has been entertaining audiences since he could walk. In 2019 he released his debut self-titled album - featuring fan favorites "A Lot More Love," "Parachute" and "Real World."

From comedy to drama, award-nominated young actor Jet Jurgensmeyer has brought dynamic characters to life in film and television. Jet recently wrapped up lending his talents and bringing a new perspective to the series regular role of "Boyd" on FOX's hit comedy, "Last Man Standing" He is also providing his voice to the Disney animated series, "TOTS", in the lead role of Pip the penguin.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Courtesy of The Riker Brothers