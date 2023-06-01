Jessye DeSilva's New Single 'Dysphoria' Arrives Just In Time For Pride Month

The track is from their forthcoming album Renovations, which releases July 14.

By:
Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 3 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 4 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Jessye DeSilva shares their new single “Dysphoria” from their forthcoming album Renovations, which releases July 14.

The bright piano-pop song kicks off Pride Month with a direct and unapologetic message to the people who make DeSilva uncomfortable in their own body and identity.

The track was featured yesterday at The Boot, who called it “a defiant and critical story-song” and praised the “rich piano and intricately layered banjo accompaniment.” Earlier this week, DeSilva was also announced as an official showcasing artist at the 2023 Americana Music Festival & Conference.  

“Sometimes it can be hard enough to see myself as a trans person without having to navigate the opinions of others,” explains DeSilva. “Even well-intentioned comments about ‘bravery' and other (perhaps unintentional) tokenizing can feel harmful. Sometimes I think gender dysphoria, feeling as though my body/physical presentation and gender identity are at odds, is actually more of a ‘you' problem than a ‘me' problem. I wasn’t born in the wrong body, I was born in the wrong world.”

Queer and trans empowerment are at the very heart of Renovations, with instrumentals from fellow LGBTQIA+ musicians including Aaron Lee Tasjan, Jake Blount, Ellen Angelico and more. Chronicling an ongoing journey to acceptance, Jessye DeSilva explores themes of privilege and marginalization, identity and trauma, and reconciling self-image with public perception.

Over the course of 11 songs, DeSilva delivers the album they wish they had as a kid – one that will be immediately relatable to young queer people, yet remains universally impactful with moments of both deep resignation and revitalizing triumph. The debut single “Proud & Lonely,” featured recently as one of Rolling Stone’s Songs You Need To Know, offers a powerful meditation on finding inner peace set to a comforting melody of acoustic guitar and fiddle. 

A classically trained vocalist and a voice teacher for musical theater students at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music, Jessye DeSilva has a knack for seamlessly blending theatrical pop elements with the traditions of folk and roots.

Renovations follows their ‘70s-rock-influenced 2022 release Landscapes, which earned them a nomination for Americana Artist of the Year at the 2022 Boston Music Awards and garnered widespread acclaim.

No Depression declared “Comparisons to Elton John and Brandi Carlile are easy — DeSilva clearly takes a page from these idols, anchoring their songs in pop melody juggernauts, gauzy textures, and vocal bravado,” and American Songwriter said their “catalog doesn’t skimp on razor-sharp lyrics, paired frequently with an almost ethereal vocal.”

They were also named a 2023 Artist To Watch by Nashville Scene, who said “DeSilva could inject new life into a genre that could definitely use a little more pretzel logic.” 

Photographer Credit: Emma Delevante



RELATED STORIES - Music

Haiku Hands Share Alt-Dance Banger Ma Ruler Photo
Haiku Hands Share Alt-Dance Banger 'Ma Ruler'

Australian alt-dance trio Haiku Hands (Claire Nakazawa, Beatrice Lewis, and Mie Nakazawa) return with another adrenaline-fueled, leave-it-all-on-the-dance-floor hit 'Ma Ruler,' available now via Spinning Top Records (an offshoot of the management company behind Tame Impala).

Austin-Based TC Superstar Release New Single Some Nights Photo
Austin-Based TC Superstar Release New Single 'Some Nights'

Austin-based Indie Pop group TC Superstar is set to release their new single Some Nights on May 26th. Their first release since 2021, Some Nights is taken from TC Superstar's highly-anticipated album 'Static Dynamic.'

Imagine Music Festival Sets Phase 1.5 Lineup Featuring Regional And Local Artist Additions Photo
Imagine Music Festival Sets Phase 1.5 Lineup Featuring Regional And Local Artist Additions

Imagine Music Festival, the Southeast's most immersive electronic festival, has announced its phase 1.5 lineup featuring the next generation of regional talent from across the South East.

Tiggi Hawke Releases Cover of Swedish House Mafias Dont You Worry Child Photo
Tiggi Hawke Releases Cover of Swedish House Mafia's 'Don't You Worry Child'

Tiggi Hawke has released a cover of Swedish House Mafia’s ‘Don’t You Worry Child’, in collaboration with brand-new artist Bear Bones. Tiggi Hawke joins with Bear Bones to bring a stunning, orchestral new take on the internationally-renowned single, pairing beautifully with Tiggi’s delicate vocals. The cover precedes her debut album Ascension.


From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' By Daveed Diggs & Awkwafina in THE LITTLE MERMAIDVideo: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' By Daveed Diggs & Awkwafina in THE LITTLE MERMAID
Video: Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Series Teaser TrailerVideo: Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Series Teaser Trailer
Ginger Minj Launches 'I Am What I Am' Campaign Benefitting ACLU Drag Defense FundGinger Minj Launches 'I Am What I Am' Campaign Benefitting ACLU Drag Defense Fund
Erase Theory and the Color Fred Release 'Be With You Again' Collab SingleErase Theory and the Color Fred Release 'Be With You Again' Collab Single

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
PARADE