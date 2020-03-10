Jessy Lanza Announces North American Tour Dates

Today, Jessy Lanza announces new tour dates across North America for early Summer and late Fall 2020 featuring support from Yaeji. Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 13th, at 10 AM local time.

Ahead of these tour dates, Jessy previously shared "Lick in Heaven", a playful bop of a song that belies its angry lyrics. Pitchfork described the comeback as "a wholesome dance party," an opinion shared by many other publications for Jessy's long-awaited return.

The new dates arrive as Jessy currently performs across Europe, with dates throughout the rest of the month and into May.

Upcoming Jessy Lanza NA Tour Dates:

Fri 4/3 Los Angeles, CA Natural History Museum

Mon 6/8 Washington, DC 930 Club*

Tue 6/9 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer*

Thu 6/11 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse*

Fri 6/12 Asheville, NC Orange Peel*

Sat 6/13 Columbus, OH The Basement

Mon 6/15 Detroit, MI Majestic Theatre*

Tue 6/16 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall*

Thu 6/18 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club*

Fri 6/19 New York City, NY Brooklyn Steel*

Thu 9/10 Seattle, WA The Showbox SoDo*

Fri 9/11 Portland, OR Roseland*

Sat 9/12 Vancouver, BC Commodore*

Wed 9/16 Oakland, CA Fox Theatre*

Tue 9/22 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre*

Thu 9/24 Dallas, TX Granada Theater*

Fri 9/25 Austin, TX Emo's

Sat 9/26 Houston, TX White Oak

Mon 9/28 Kansas City, MO Encore at Uptown

Tue 9/29 Minneapolis, MN 7th Street Entry

Thu 10/1 Chicago, IL Sleeping Village

Mon 10/5 Montreal, QC Belmont

*with Yaeji





