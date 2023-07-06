Jessika Shares New Song ft. Gashi & Announces Debut Album

Her debut album World Ain’t Ready will be out September 1 via BMG.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

Jessika Shares New Song ft. Gashi & Announces Debut Album

UK-born and New York-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer JESSIKA has announced her debut album World Ain’t Ready out September 1 via BMG. The album is currently available for pre-save, HERE.  

Alongside the announcement, JESSIKA shares “f Our Fears” featuring GASHI. The Brooklyn Bred artist and singer-songwriter has previously collaborated with DJ Snake, Sting, G-Eazy, Migos, and Travis Scott.

On “f Our Fears,” JESSIKA delves into her deepest fears, anxieties, OCD, and crippling fear of failing. Despite its dark subject matter, the song’s upbeat chorus makes it instantly memorable. JESSIKA hopes the song will provide a positive message. “I want us to unite in the fact that we can all fight our anxieties and overcome them together,” she explains. “This is the song that our demons are afraid of! We are fighting back and saying “f you” to the voices in our heads and all the intrusive thoughts.”

World Ain’t Ready, written by JESSIKA and co-produced with Kyle Kelso (Kygo, Aloe Blacc, Galantis), is a testament to JESSIKA’s resilience, passion, and extraordinary circumstances that shaped her artistic vision. Notably, the album came to life while JESSIKA covertly inhabited the BMG Nashville office. 

After being entrusted with a key card to access the office and studio, she swiftly discovered its extraordinary privilege: unlimited 24-hour access. Seizing the opportunity, JESSIKA spent the next two weeks secretly writing in the middle of the night, dancing around conference rooms, making long-distance calls home to London and creating demos that would eventually form the foundation of her debut album.

Ultimately, an email began to circulate requesting the return of the key card “no questions asked.” Rather than simply returning the card and retreating, JESSIKA decided to make the most of the situation. She took the bold step of reaching out to Jon Loba, the President of BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, and requested a meeting. To her astonishment, he agreed.

Sharing her story, JESSIKA revealed to Loba that, until recently, she had been residing in the office and tirelessly working on her record. Amazed by her dedication and determination, Loba listened to the demos, and without hesitation, signed her on the spot.

With the songs written, she proceeded to record her debut between New York and the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London. World Ain’t Ready explores topics of mental health, rejection, persistence, lust and love. The album features previously released anthems like "Nine Inch Heels," alongside introspective tracks such as the wistful "Her" and the deeply heartfelt title track.

Photo Credit: Matt Barnes



