Jessica Willis Fisher Releases Solo Album 'Brand New Day'

Guided by joy, courage, and gratitude, Americana singer/songwriter Jessica Willis Fisher is reclaiming her voice with the release of her debut solo album, Brand New Day, which is out everywhere today. Produced by Ben Fowler, Brand New Day features 10 original songs, 8 of which Jessica wrote entirely on her own.

Tapping into the most vulnerable moments of her life, Jessica begins an authentic new journey after a dramatic and sudden departure from her family's band. Until recently, Jessica has stayed out of the public eye since leaving her family's touring group, The Willis Clan (TLC's "The Willis Family," "America's Got Talent") after her father was arrested and jailed for sexual abuse.

Brand New Day centers her story with expressive vocals and acoustic arrangements. The album ranges from the romance of "Hopelessly, Madly" to the contemplation of "The Lucky One," and optimism in the album's title track. She also revives "Slow Me Down," a ballad about being present in the moment, which she previously recorded with her family. Her personal struggle to find freedom is evident on the album's first single, "Fire Song," a co-write with GRAMMY award-winner Jon Randall (The Marfa Tapes, "Whiskey Lullabye"), but she finds that freedom in the foot-stomping "Gone." An emotional centerpiece of the project, "My History" finds her discovering that there is indeed a way forward through music.

"I've truly lived every word on this album. That's why these songs are both so much more vulnerable and empowering for me," says Jessica. "If someone truly resonates with them, we both get to feel seen. Together, we know we are not alone as we begin again, each and every day."

Jessica has a jam-packed week in celebration of Brand New Day - she will be hosting an album release party tonight, April 13th, at 7pm where she will perform all 10 tracks live at Analog, the live music venue at The Hutton Hotel in Nashville. Jessica will be taking over Americana Music Association's official Instagram page tomorrow, April 14th, she will return to the circle on the Grand Ole Opry stage this Friday, April 15th, and perform at Wines in the Fork Festival in Leiper's Fork, TN on Saturday, April 16th.

Jessica will make her debut at this year's AMERICANAFEST, with an official showcase where she will perform a set that will include songs from the new album. Official showcases are curated by the AMERICANAFEST showcase selection committee. AMERICANAFEST brings together legendary artists, the next generation of rising stars, fans, and industry professionals for multiple days of music and education. The must-attend event for anyone who loves Americana's influences including roots, folk, country, blues and soul-based music will be held in Nashville on Wednesday, September 14 through Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Listen to the new album here: