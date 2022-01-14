Jessica Willis Fisher Announces New Single 'Fire Song'

Americana singer/songwriter Jessica Willis Fisher is reclaiming her voice with the release of her debut solo single, "Fire Song," which will be out next Friday, January 21st.

Jessica gave fans a tease of the new song on social media earlier this morning. Tapping into the most vulnerable moments of her life, Jessica begins an authentic new journey after a dramatic and sudden departure from her family's band.

Jessica has stayed out of the public eye since leaving her family's touring group, The Willis Clan (TLC's "The Willis Family," "America's Got Talent") after her father was arrested and jailed for sexual abuse. Her personal struggle to find freedom is evident on "Fire Song," a co-write with GRAMMY-award winner Jon Randall and the first single from her forthcoming debut solo album, Brand New Day.

Listen to a preview of the song here:

Of "Fire Song," Jessica shares: "Right before I left, I was having these nightmares that the house was on fire and I was the only one who could tell, and everybody else was going about their normal lives. I was shouting, 'Wake up! Wake up! We gotta get out!' And I realize now that that was me, trying to say to myself, 'We have to get out of here!' So, we're starting with 'Fire Song,' because in my story, I didn't get to start over until I went through that fiery part."

Produced by Ben Fowler and recorded in Nashville, "Fire Song," is now available for pre-save now here.