Jesse Mac Cormack's 'Now' LP is Out Today

Today, Montreal native singer-songwriter Jesse Mac Cormack released his mesmerizing new album, Now, via Secret City Records. With the release, Jesse also shared the polychromatic music video for his fervent new song "Stay."



Jesse explains his profound inspiration behind the single/video, "The beginning of the relationship. The fire, the passion. This really beautiful thing that doesn't last. These are moments that mark us forever. We all keep very specific memories of them. Once the fog has lifted, it can all seem like a dream that never happened. Afterwards, life catches up to us. We fall back into the patterns that have been holding us back since our very first relationship. We're also influenced by the example of our parents. It's tempting to constantly move on to another dream, as soon as the flame goes out".

Previously, Jesse revealed album cut "Give A Chance", which was featured onNPR All Songs Considered and the companion video debuted at NPR as well. This follows lead single "No Love Go" which has acquired over 1 million streams in less than 3 months.

The songs on Now are prismatic and forward-facing, recalling the adventurous pop of Tame Impala, Talk Talk and Perfume Genius. Mixed by Matt Wiggins in the UK (Adele, London Grammar, Lorde, U2), it is a work of ardent, kaleidoscopic art-rock that is at once a dazzling premiere and the culmination of a meticulous five-year evolution. The record's landscape is the open space of the Mojave desert - "vast and weird," the tranquil bed of what was once a teeming ocean. Death Valley has long loomed large in Jesse's imaginary and is omnipresent in many visual aspects of Now.



Multi-talented, Jesse also produced all the volumes of Helena Deland's acclaimed "Altogether Unaccompanied," as well as Emilie Kahn and others. A home-studio wizard and blazing guitarist with over 8 million streams, Jesse Mac Cormack was tapped to salute Stevie Ray Vaughan at last year's Montreal International Jazz Festival. His approach has been informed by years of collaboration - performing across North America and Europe with bands likePatrick Watson, The Barr Brothers and Cat Power.



Jesse Mac Cormack is set to captivate audiences throughout the U.S, with additional North American and Europe to follow. Full list of tour dates below and here.



Tour Dates

6/11: Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

6/12: Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

6/13: Washington, DC @ The Pie Shop

6/17: Los Angeles, CA @ Bardot (School Night)

6/19: San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

6/21: Seattle, WA @ Timber Room

6/25: Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground (Massey Hall Presents)

6/28: Montreal @ Club Soda (FIJM)





