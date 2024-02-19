Jesse Lynn Madera Releases Duet 'Last Call' With Dan Navarro

Jesse Lynn Madera, the gifted singer-songwriter, has unveiled the second original track from her highly anticipated project, Speed of Sound, with the release of the soul-stirring duet, "Last Call," featuring folk music icon Dan Navarro.

Listen below!

Debuting the poignant and reflective narrative of enduring love at the Folk Alliance International Conference, Madera and Navarro are set to deliver a special live performance at Cantino Navarro, a legendary showcase hosted by Navarro himself.

Crafted collaboratively by Madera and Navarro, the production of "Last Call" was in the capable hands of Grammy-award-winning producer Jim Scott, renowned for his work on Navarro's previous album, Horizon Line. This marks Navarro's inaugural foray into the role of a producer, and judging by the outcome, it certainly won't be his last.

The creative synergy between Madera and Navarro permeates the haunting melodies and poignant lyrics of "Last Call." Originally envisioned as a traditional back-and-forth exchange, the duo quickly discovered the enchanting magic that unfolded when they sang together in perfect harmony from start to finish. Madera shares, "Our voices blended so well that we just ran with it for the entire song. Getting to write a song with Dan was a gift. Not only did he co-write my first favorite song 'We Belong' with his late partner Eric Lowen, but he also brought such a kind, unguarded presence to the work we did together. I'm proud of this song. His guitar melody opened up a world in my mind, and the lyrics appeared. It's not always so easy. Dan is magic."

Navarro reflects on the collaborative process, stating, "Shortly after beginning work on Jesse's album, she asked if we could co-write a duet. I sent her a guitar chord progression as a blank canvas and assumed we'd convene to shape the story. Two days later, she sent me a fully formed song, "Last Call," its story compelling and lyrics richly evocative, of two star-crossed lovers drawn together and pulled apart by an irresistible energy. I was gobsmacked at how complete and moving it was. We got together one more time to tweak, adjust, and polish, and we recorded it in an afternoon a few days later. I'm amazed how, though we're professionals, and it's fiction, between the cut of the lyric and the blend of our voices, when we sang it, it felt...real."

As Madera gears up for the release of Speed of Sound, she is set to embark on a tour, with select performances featuring Navarro. The announced shows include stops in NYC, Annapolis, Vienna, VA, Columbus, and Indianapolis. For additional tour dates, fans can visit JesseLynnMadera.com.

"Last Call" stands as a testament to the musical prowess and emotional depth that Madera and Navarro bring to their collaboration, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the full release of Speed of Sound.