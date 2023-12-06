Jesse Dayton Unveils New Single 'Baby's Long Gone'

Jesse Dayton unveils his latest single, “Baby's Long Gone" - a soulful, finger-pickin' country-blues masterpiece. The haunting vocals tell a personal, poignant tale of a ‘Cajun girl from Beaumont town' who has departed from this earthly realm. As the song unfolds, around the midway point, it accelerates, putting on display Dayton's remarkable guitar prowess with finesse and flair.

“The song was written about my ex-wife, an amazing Cajun girl from my hometown of Beaumont, TX, who sadly passed away during covid,” explains Dayton. “She was the head of Antone's blues record label in Austin, so I wanted to memorialize her with an East Texas-style country blues song about the good times. ‘Baby's Long Gone' was basically cut live in the studio with all the musicians in the same room. I had been listening to a lot of East Texas country blues like Mance Lipscomb and Lightnin' Hopkins, and wanted that vibe on the record.”

Dayton has spent a majority of his career as the music world's best-kept secret, hiding in plain sight. A true renaissance man, Dayton's resume is as diverse as it comes, having lent his guitar playing skills to an array of artists ranging from legendary music icons Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings to rock and roll hell-raisers Duff McKagan and Glenn Danzig. He's toured with X, the Supersuckers and Social Distortion.

His most recent collaboration with blues siren Samantha Fish threatens to undermine his covert profile once and for all. Their Jon Spencer-produced duet album, Death Wish Blues, landed him a #1 Billboard Blues chart position, the cover of Vintage Guitar magazine, sold-out shows across the globe and a brand new GRAMMY Award nomination in the Contemporary Blues Category, a first for the Texas-bred Dayton.

Expect the Jennings-produced new studio album in spring 2024. Dayton continues his never-ending touring cycle throughout the remainder of 2023 with the Shake ‘Em Down Tour where he will once again be joined by Fish as well as special guests, Jon Spencer and Eric Johanson, whose own #1 Blues album was produced by Jesse.

Dayton hits the ground running in 2024 with dates featuring Fish, once again, as well as Gov't Mule and supporting slots with Kenny Wayne Shepherd. He will also take part in the SiriusXM Outlaw Country Cruise in early February. Full itinerary is below with more dates TBA.

The Shake 'Em Down Tour

(Featuring Jesse Dayton & Samantha Fish's Deathwish with special guests Jon Spencer and Eric Johanson)

12/06 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

12/07 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

12/08 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

12/09 - Walhalla, SC - Walhalla Performing Arts Center

12/10 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

Jesse Dayton & Samantha Fish's Deathwish

12/13 Estero, FL - Hertz Arena (supporting Steve Miller Band)

12/14 Clearwater, FL - Coachman Park (supporting Steve Miller Band)

12/15 Fort Lauderdale , FL- The Culture Room

12/16 St. Augustine,FL - St. Augustine Amphitheater (supporting Steve Miller Band)

12/17 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre (supporting Steve Miller Band)

01/14 - 01/18 - Runaway Bay, Jamaica - Island Exodus 14 w/ Gov't Mule

02/04 - 02/10 - SiriusXM Outlaw Country Cruise 2024 (Jesse Dayton Band)

02/14 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery PAC

02/16 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre (Supporting Kenny Wayne Shepherd)

02/17 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits @ The Moody Theater (supporting Kenny Wayne Shepherd)

02/18 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee

02/20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

02/21 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

02/23 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

02/24 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman (Supporting Kenny Wayne Shepherd)

02/25 - Chattanooga, TN - Barrelhouse Ballroom

03/15 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre (supporting Kenny Wayne Shepherd)

More About Jesse Dayton:

The accomplished Austin-based guitarist is known for his dynamic fusion of country, rock and blues, creating a signature sound that's both gritty and soulful. His distinctive songwriting and impressive guitar skills have earned Dayton recognition as a versatile musician within Austin's vibrant music scene and beyond.

Dayton has more than 50 songs licensed to film and television, he released his critically acclaimed memoir Beaumonster in 2021 and began his Hardcharger label imprint with Blue Élan Records in 2022. In May 2023 Dayton joined Samantha Fish to release the acclaimed album, Death Wish Blues. The Jon Spencer-produced record instantly found its way to the top of the Billboard Blues charts, including hitting #1 in multiple countries. The duo were recently rewarded with a GRAMMY Award nomination in the Contemporary Blues Category. He will release his 12th studio album in late spring 2024.

Photo credit: Ray Redding