Jesse Boykins III explores desire on 'Go With The Feeling'

The song is the latest offering from his anticipated upcoming album 'New Growth.' 

By: Sep. 25, 2023

Visionary alternative soul artist, songwriter, and producer Jesse Boykins III is set to captivate the music world once again with his new single "Go With The Feeling," the latest offering from his anticipated upcoming album 'New Growth.' 

Collaborating with fellow GRAMMY-nominated songwriter/producer Wynne Bennet (Janelle Monae, HAIM, Talya Parx, Tank and the Bangas) and NAZ (KYLE, Smino, J.Cole), Boykins yet again delivers an unforgettable sonic experience. "Go With The Feeling" is a hypnotic song that transports listeners into a world of dancehall, rhythmic enchantment and soulful exploration. According to Boykins, it is about “the laws of attraction and how it is in our nature to want to have what is familiar and comfortable but still want to feel spontaneous and desired.”

Reflecting on the creative process behind "Go With The Feeling," Jesse Boykins III shares, "When Wynne and I started the sonic direction, it felt like a journey and was very free-flowing (I was on shrooms). Once we felt the rhythms and soundscapes become one, it became apparent to me that it's a blend of three things - an indie approach to recording, dancehall and basement influences, and this refreshing arrangement - that brings it all together."

This latest sonic offering follows the success of Boykins' seductive previous single, "Honestly I'm A Threat," which tantalized fans and garnered support from VIBE, Global Grind, This Is R&B, and You Know I Got Soul, among others. With a handful of new singles out for the world to enjoy, each new release signifies a special moment of Jesse Boykins III journey of self-improvement through musical exploration, which will culminate in his upcoming album ‘New Growth’.

As the release date for ‘New Growth’ approaches, fans and music enthusiasts can look forward to a fresh and captivating musical experience that promises to leave a lasting impression. Stay tuned for more updates on Jesse Boykins III journey of artistic growth and the release of his awaited new album on October 20th.

ABOUT JESSE BOYKINS III:

Jesse Boykins III is a talented Jamaican - American singer-songwriter and producer, renowned for his soulful and captivating music. Born in Chicago, Illinois, Jesse’s passion for music emerged at an early age. His eclectic style blends elements of R&B, soul, jazz, and electronic music, creating a unique and mesmerizing sound.

Throughout his career, Jesse has released several critically acclaimed albums, captivating audiences with his smooth vocals and introspective lyrics. His soul-stirring performances and captivating stage presence have earned him a dedicated fan base and widespread recognition in the music industry.

Jesse’s musical journey has been marked by collaborations with various artists, further showcasing his versatility and commitment to pushing artistic boundaries. His influence extends beyond his music, as he actively advocates for social issues, promoting positive change through his art. With a distinctive voice and a passion for innovation, Jesse Boykins III continues to be a shining star in the world of contemporary music, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of his listeners.

He has respectfully made his presence known throughout the culture with acclaimed projects such as The Beauty Created [2008], Zulu Guru [2012], Love Apparatus [2014], and Bartholomew [2017]. The latter even featured the likes of Syd, Dej Loaf, and Willow. Beyond praise from The FADER, Billboard, Complex, and more, Pitchfork proclaimed, “Boykins emphasizes his willingness to further break down whatever barriers may still exist between R&B and the rest of music.”

Along the way, he has emerged as a sought-after collaborator, appearing on tracks with, The Internet, Charlie Puth, Calvin Harris, to name a few. Meanwhile, he notably co-wrote “Playground” from Steve Lacy’s ApolloXXI, which received a GRAMMY® nod in the category of “Best Urban Contemporary Album.” Taking the reins as Producer, Director, and Creative Director for music videos and content, Jesse’s vision courses through each facet of music, film and fashion. With more surprises on the horizon, he remains one of music’s most daring and dynamic outliers.

Photo Credit: Joshua Kissi



