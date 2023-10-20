Jesse Boykins III Creates Musical Sanctuary For The Soul On 'New Growth' Album

After a period of musical introspection, the incomparable GRAMMY nominated artist, songwriter, and producer Jesse Boykins III is back and better than ever. Today, the Jamaican-American creative starts a new chapter of his journey with the release of his much-anticipated album, New Growth.

Known for his unique blend of soulful melodies, Jesse Boykins III has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with his emotive lyrics and visionary artistry. With New Growth, he presents an album that delves deep into the rawness of human emotions, creating a sanctuary within the musical landscape.

In his own words, Boykins shares, "This album is the rawness of emotions presented in a space that has every intention to become a sanctuary. The process of creating this album was more about putting all the different versions of me against a mirror to see which ones I felt needed love and which ones I felt needed accountability. It's what I feel love songs should do. I challenged myself in ways I felt no one else would when it came to the songwriting and my choice in space and restraint, when it came to the production and sound palate. It's an album about being semi-vulnerable, the waves that come with life as a black man who wants progress more than he wants power."

New Growth boasts a talented lineup of producers, including DJ Dahi, Los Hendrix, Machinedrum, Wynne Bennet, NAZ, SOHN, Two Inch Punch, Frederik Thae, YULI, Jordan Ware, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more, further elevating the album's sonic landscape.

The overarching themes of New Growth revolve around exposing the multifaceted emotions that accompany the process of unlearning unhealthy relationship patterns and making space for personal growth. It is an album that encourages listeners to let go of fear and embrace new possibilities, fostering a romantic sanctuary where love can give birth to truth time and time again.

Boykins expresses his hope for the album to serve as a catalyst for personal growth and transformation within the lives of his listeners, stating, "I hope for this project to be a contribution to their desire to incubate new ways of living and growing with the loved ones around them. Making it a safe space to be individuals in love with ourselves and our partners."

But New Growth is more than just an album; it is a profound artistic journey, a reflection of Boykins' heart unfolding repeatedly through the mediums of visual art and music.

The journey toward New Growth began with the release of the mesmerizing single "No Love Without You," which signaled a new chapter in Jesse Boykins III's illustrious career. First premiered during a captivating performance for COLORS in October 2021, the official release in May 2023 marked the beginning of an exciting and highly anticipated artistic evolution. Subsequent releases, including "Kind And Nasty", "No Pussy For Losers", "Honestly I'm A Threat", and "Go With The Feeling," set the stage for Boykins' triumphant musical homecoming embodied in his latest body of work.

Join Jesse Boykins III on this transformative journey through the depths of emotions and the power of love with his album New Growth, out today.

ABOUT JESSE BOYKINS III:

Jesse Boykins III is a talented Jamaican - American singer-songwriter and producer, renowned for his soulful and captivating music. Born in Chicago, Illinois, Jesse's passion for music emerged at an early age. His eclectic style blends elements of R&B, soul, jazz, and electronic music, creating a unique and mesmerizing sound. Throughout his career, Jesse has released several critically acclaimed albums, captivating audiences with his smooth vocals and introspective lyrics.

His soul-stirring performances and captivating stage presence have earned him a dedicated fan base and widespread recognition in the music industry. Jesse's musical journey has been marked by collaborations with various artists, further showcasing his versatility and commitment to pushing artistic boundaries. His influence extends beyond his music, as he actively advocates for social issues, promoting positive change through his art. With a distinctive voice and a passion for innovation, Jesse Boykins III continues to be a shining star in the world of contemporary music, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of his listeners.

He has respectfully made his presence known throughout the culture with acclaimed projects such as The Beauty Created [2008], Zulu Guru [2012], Love Apparatus [2014], and Bartholomew [2017]. The latter even featured the likes of Syd, Dej Loaf, and Willow. Beyond praise from The FADER, Billboard, Complex, and more, Pitchfork proclaimed, “Boykins emphasizes his willingness to further break down whatever barriers may still exist between R&B and the rest of music.”

Along the way, he has emerged as a sought-after collaborator, appearing on tracks with, The Internet, Charlie Puth, Calvin Harris, to name a few. Meanwhile, he notably co-wrote “Playground” from Steve Lacy's ApolloXXI, which received a GRAMMY nod in the category of “Best Urban Contemporary Album.” Taking the reins as Producer, Director, and Creative Director for music videos and content, Jesse's vision courses through each facet of music, film and fashion. With more surprises on the horizon, he remains one of music's most daring and dynamic outliers.

Credit: Joshua Kissi