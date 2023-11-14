Jess Williamson announces 2024 North America tour dates in support of her 2023 breakthrough album Time Ain’t Accidental. The critically acclaimed album, out now on Mexican Summer, showcases Williamson’s wholly modern and unique take on country music.

The tour, which kicks off February 22nd in Philadelphia, PA and wraps in Los Angeles, CA on March 16th also includes dates in New York, Chicago, Seattle, Portland and more. Williamson is also playing a show in Austin, TX next month where she will perform a cover of Daniel Johnston’s classic “True Love Will Find You In The End” with Shakey Graves, which will appear on the vinyl edition of the Texas Wild compilation.

Presale available via jesswilliamson.com/tour starting tomorrow at 10 AM. General on sale is this Friday, 11/17 at 10 am local times. All upcoming tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

12/15 Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theater

1/16 London, UK @ The Lexington

2/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Music Hall at World Cafe Live

2/23 - Washington, DC @ Atlantis

2/24 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

2/26 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair

2/28 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

2/29 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

3/1 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk

3/2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Parkway Theater

3/5 - Bozeman, MT @ Filling Station

3/7 - Spokane, WA @ District Bar

3/8 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

3/9 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

3/11 - Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

3/12 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Felton Music Hall

3/13 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho

3/14 - San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

3/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

The Texas-born, Los Angeles-based singer songwriter most recently known for being one half of the acclaimed country duo Plains alongside Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield, released her acclaimed new album, Time Ain’t Accidental on Mexican Summer earlier this year. The album showcases Williamson’s wholly modern and unique take on country music.

Above everything, sonically and thematically, Time Ain’t Accidental is an album about Williamson’s voice, crystalline and acrobatic in its range, standing front and center. Think Linda Rondstadt turned minimalist, The Chicks gone indie or even Emmylou Harris’ work with Daniel Lanois. Ringing boldly and unobscured, it’s the sound of a woman running into her life and art head-on, unambiguously, and on her own terms for the first time.

Photo Credit: Jackie Lee Young