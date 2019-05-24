Jess Glynne and Jax Jones Deliver New Single ONE TOUCH

Ahead of the GRAMMY-award winning singer/songwriter's upcoming run of support dates with the Spice Girls, leading British female artist Jess Glynne delivers a brand new collaborative single with chart-mastermind Jax Jones called 'One Touch'. Loaded with signature Jess Glynne soulful vocals and Jax's floor-filling production, 'One Touch' see's UK pop royalty collide on a sun-soaked piano-house anthem. With both Jess and Jax preparing for the next few months packed with festival slots across the globe, 'One Touch' is guaranteed to soundtrack your summer wherever you are - LISTEN HERE!

Jess Glynne is the only British female ever to achieve 7 #1 UK singles, along with 2 #1 UK albums, and is fast-becoming the ultimate modern British popstar - effortlessly brokering the hinterlands between pop, soul, R&B and house music. She is unrivalled in her ability to communicate with an audience through song- to tell the truths young women want to hear about their concerns, the loves that build them up and let them down, the aspirations and dreams that might turn sour, but you smile through them anyway.

Artist, producer, singer, songwriter, DJ, remixer and self-taught multi-instrumentalist Jax Jones is currently the #1 British Dance Export and one of the world's most sought after producers, having released 6 consecutive UK Hit singles including the Grammy & BRIT-nominated single 'You Don't Know Me' featuring Raye, 'Breathe' featuring Ina Wroldsen, 'Instruction' featuring Grammy nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don, 'Ring Ring', featuring Mabel and ATL rapper Rich The Kid, 'Play' with Years & Years and 'All Day And Night' with the iconic Martin Solveig and US super star Madison Beer.

For all Jess Glynne live dates, see HERE





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You