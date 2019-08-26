Jerry Flowers Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal With Twelve6 Entertainment

Hit songwriter and in-demand touring musician Jerry Flowers has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with Twelve6 Entertainment.



As a songwriter, Flowers has penned No. 1 hits for Sam Hunt ("House Party"), Jason Aldean ("A Little More Summertime") and Billy Currington ("Do I Make You Wanna"). Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum, Jason Derulo, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are among the major acts who have cut Flowers' songs.



As a touring musician, Flowers has played bass and served as musical director in Keith Urban's band since 2005. His working relationship with Urban extends back to the '90s when Urban, Flowers and Peter Clarke formed the trio, The Ranch. They released their self-titled debut album on Capitol Records in 1998 before disbanding. Next, Flowers played bass on three tours with the Dixie Chicks and also toured with Counting Crows before reuniting with Urban on the road.



With Flowers joining Old Dominion's Trevor Rosen on their publishing roster, Twelve6 Entertainment announces the next step in building a community of writers who aren't simply following trends but are working together to complement each other's talents. With a focus on publishing as well as artist development, Twelve6 Entertainment gives songwriters the tools to realize and refine their creative vision whether they're already performing on the world stage or just starting their journey.



The team at Twelve6 Entertainment brings a wealth of collective entertainment experience from the worlds of television, music marketing, publishing and artist development/management and has the capacity to make dynamic, nontraditional decisions quickly to ensure creative and commercial success.



Look for more writers to join Jerry Flowers and Trevor Rosen at Twelve6 Entertainment in the coming weeks.



Jerry Flowers is a hit songwriter and one of Nashville's most in-demand musicians. The West Virginia native has penned No. 1 hits for Sam Hunt ("House Party"), Jason Aldean ("A Little More Summertime") and Billy Currington ("Do I Make You Wanna"). Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum, Jason Derulo, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are among the other artists who have cut Flowers' songs.



As a touring musician, Flowers has played bass and served as Keith Urban's musical director since 2005. Their working relationship tracks back to the '90s when Urban, Flowers and Peter Clarke formed the trio, The Ranch. They released their self-titled debut album on Capitol Records in 1998 before disbanding. Next, Flowers played bass on three tours with the Dixie Chicks and also toured with Counting Crows before reuniting with Urban on the road.



With a focus on publishing as well as artist development, Twelve6 Entertainment caters to songwriters, artists and producers supporting all facets of their career allowing the artist to realize and refine their vision whether they're already performing on the world stage or just starting their creative journey.



The team at Twelve6 Entertainment brings a wealth of collective entertainment experience from the worlds of television, music marketing, publishing and artist development/management fostering an environment in which the artists aren't simply following trends, but are working together to complement each other's talents. The Twelve6 team has the capacity to make dynamic, nontraditional decisions quickly to ensure the artist's creative and commercial success.



Learn more at Twelve6Ent.com

Photo credit: Annelise Loughead





Related Articles View More Music Stories