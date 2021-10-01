Jerro Releases Debut Album 'Coming Home'

Stirring anticipation amongst the dance music community for the past few months, Jerro's impressive album rollout finally comes to a close with the release of his debut full-length LP. The collection features some of Jerro's best work to date and includes collaborations with Panama, Fractures, and Tailor.

The Belgian producer's poignant melodic soundscapes have quickly gained attention from around the world as he reaches a pivotal milestone in his career. Out now via This Never Happened, the Coming Home LP is available to stream across all platforms.

The eleven-track album solidifies Jerro's unparalleled studio expertise as his first full-length body of work. With each track, Jerro creates an ethereal sonic environment filled with palpable emotion and yearning instrumentals.

Each of the previously released singles 'Presence', 'In The Dark' feat. Tailor, 'Lost For Words' feat. Panama, and 'Subtleties' provided a stunning glimpse into the full project. Jerro's ability to transcend genres and fuse melodic and downtempo elements is gracefully demonstrated in each of the tracks on Coming Home.

The talented Belgian producer has rapidly expanded his fanbase over the past few years as he carves his own path within the dance music space. Jerro's ability to craft poignant soundscapes filled with raw emotion and transcendental melodic elements is reflected in Coming Home.

Listen to the new album here: