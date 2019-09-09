Jennifer Lopez to Receive iHeartRadio Premio Corazon Latino Award

iHeartMedia announced today Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the fourth annual iHeartRadio Premio Corazón Latino Award at the 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina on November 2 at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami. In addition, Pedro Capó, Gente de Zona and Sech will be joining the lineup of previously announced performers Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Jowell & Randy, Tito El Bambino and more.

Host Enrique Santos will present Jennifer Lopez with this year's award, which honors an individual that exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work in enhancing the lives, heritage and future of the Latin community. In addition to her work in film, television, and music, Lopez dedicates her time to several humanitarian causes including the Gloria Wise Boys and Girls Club, the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, the American Red Cross, DKMS, and the United Nations Foundation. Lopez was the first national celebrity spokesperson for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the BC Children's Hospital Foundation (BCCHF) and the first Global Advocate for Girls and Women at the United Nations Foundation, where her role involves mobilizing action to address challenges faced by girls and women around the world. She has also been honored by the Human Rights Campaign with their Ally for Equality Award for her commitment to better the lives of LGBTQ people. Following Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria, Lopez donated $1 million to humanitarian aid for Puerto Rico and launched a humanitarian relief campaign entitled Somos Una Voz, an effort supported by various celebrities to rush supplies to areas affected by Hurricane Maria. In addition, Lopez presented a subsequent concert and telethon for disaster relief, "One Voice: Somos Live!", which raised over $35 million. She and fiancée Alex Rodriguez also visited Puerto Rico just after Hurricane Maria struck the island to help bring awareness to the situation at hand and speak with Puerto Ricans firsthand to understand where help was needed most.

"This year, we're truly excited to honor the hardest working woman in showbiz with the iHeartRadio Premio Corazón Latino award," said Enrique Santos, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer for iHeartLatino. "As a global advocate for children, women and all Latinos, the list of foundations and charities that J. Lo has supported throughout her career is endless and the positive impact that she's had on the entire entertainment industry and so many lives is immeasurable. I can't wait to see the queen dominate our stage this year."

The star-studded event will livestream exclusively on LiveXLive.com and the network's mobile, OTT, and web-based app. It will also broadcast live on iHeartMedia Spanish-Pop, Tropical, regional Mexican and Spanish Adult Hit radio stations nationwide on Saturday, November 2.

Tickets are available now to the general public via Ticketmaster.com.

The iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is part of iHeartMedia's roster of incredibly successful, nationally-recognized concert events including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour, the iHeartCountry Festival, iHeartRadio Wango Tango, iHeartRadio ALTer Ego and iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

Photo Credit: iHeartRadio





Related Articles View More Music Stories