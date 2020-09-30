Jennifer Lopez Will Be Honored With 'People's Icon Award' at the PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS

She is a six-time nominee.

Today, E! announced that entertainment powerhouse Jennifer Lopez will receive "The People's Icon" award at the 2020 "E! People's Choice Awards." PCA award-winner and six-time nominee, Lopez will be honored for her iconic performances both on stage and on screen, including her award-winning 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance and lead role in the critically acclaimed film, "Hustlers." The 2020 "E! People's Choice Awards" will broadcast from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA on Sunday, November 15 from 9:00-11:00pm ET/PT.

"Jennifer Lopez has an unmatched global appeal and for more than two decades, has given us some of the most iconic, unforgettable performances of all time," said Jen Neal, General Manager, E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital. "For paving the way for artists around the world and single-handedly increasing Latinx representation in music, film, television, and fashion, we're honoring Jennifer Lopez with 'The People's Icon of 2020.'"

An actor, singer, film and television producer, fashion designer, New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and humanitarian, Jennifer Lopez has proven that she can do it all. Since Lopez's first album in 1999 she has sold over 75 million records worldwide, including 40 million albums, 16 top 10 hit songs and three #1 albums. Jennifer's latest movie, "Hustlers," premiered to rave reviews securing Golden Globe, Critics' Choice, SAG Awards, Independent Spirit Award, and NAACP Image Award nominations; she will next appear in "Marry Me" in 2021 co-starring Owen Wilson and Maluma. Earlier this year her Super Bowl halftime performance netted over 102 million viewers. Lopez also continued to dominate the fashion world in 2020 as the face of several brands, including Versace, Coach, Guess, and DSW. In addition to her work in film, television, and music, Lopez dedicates her time to several humanitarian causes and in April 2018, Lopez was named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People.

The "E! People's Choice Awards" will be broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, November 15 starting at 9:00pm ET/PT. Additional information about the awards including press credentials, honorees, performers and more will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2020 "E! People's Choice Awards" are produced by Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

