Jenna Paulette Signs to Leo33 Independent Label

Leo33, an innovative independent record label at the forefront of redefining the music landscape, has signed the hot, new up-and-comer Jenna Paulette to its artist roster. Hailing from Lewisville, Texas, Jenna's roots are entrenched in the agricultural industry embodying the true spirit of a working cowgirl. As a result, Jenna brings a unique perspective and genuine passion for country music to Leo33.

Expressing her excitement about joining Leo33, Jenna states, “I'm thrilled to be part of the Leo33 family and collaborate with a label that values authenticity in addition to creativity. This partnership marks a new chapter in my career and I can't wait to share more music and stories with my fans.”

Katie Dean, the Head of Leo33, shares her enthusiasm for welcoming Jenna to the label, saying, “Jenna's authenticity and commitment to storytelling aligns perfectly with Leo33's vision of fostering innovative music. We're excited to support Jenna in her artistic endeavors and provide a platform for her unique voice to reach a broader audience.”

Leo33 continues to push boundaries in the music industry, prioritizing a forward-thinking approach. Jenna Paulette joins Leo33's exciting roster alongside fellow artist Zach Top, and the label anticipates more announcements in the near future.

Jenna's debut album, The Girl I Was, was released in March 2023 and has amassed over 30M on-demand streams. She swiftly earned her critical acclaim including media coverage from People Magazine, Grammy.com, and more. Additionally, Jenna has been named an Apple Music's Country Riser of the Month as well as one of CMT's Next Women of Country.

Jenna is set to release her first taste of new music on March 1 with the release of “Darlin'” which Jenna co-wrote with Jess Cayne and Matthew Morrisey. “Darlin” is a deeply sentimental track highlighting the torment of a toxic relationship yet praising the power of healing and finding genuine love. Fans can pre-save the song HERE.

Jenna's musical journey has been defined by impactful storytelling, exemplified most recently in the official music video for “You Ain't No Cowboy” which was released on World Mental Health Day. The video, inspired by the true story of her own cowboy, Ross, challenges mental health stigma in the agricultural community and has over 145,000 views. Jenna is currently on the road with Aaron Watson as part of his “The Armadillo Dance Hall” Tour and just played to a packed crowd at the Mercury Lounge in New York City. Additional upcoming stops include Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh, Tampa, Atlanta and more.

THE ARMADILLO DANCE HALL Tour Dates

Feb 8 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere

Feb 9 Warrendale, PA Jergel's

Feb 10 Medina, OH The Thirsty Cowboy

Feb 15 Pensacola, FL Wild Greg's Saloon

Feb 16 Tampa, FL Dallas Bull

Feb 17 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

Feb 22 El Paso, TX Lowbrow Palace

Feb 23 Roswell, NM The Liberty

Feb 24 Sahuarita, AZ Desert Diamond Casino

About Jenna Paulette:

A CMT Next Women of Country in 2022 and Apple Music's Country Riser of the Month for March 2023, singer-songwriter Jenna Paulette — a cowgirl who came of age amid the gritty realities of ranch life — is part of Nashville's growing wave of female artists who are rewriting the rules and charting their own paths.

Paulette settled in Nashville in 2015, where she struck up a mentorship with Ashley Gorley – a veteran songwriter with 60+ No. 1 tunes under his belt – which ultimately led to her publishing deal with Sea Gayle Music in June 2021. Since collaborating with songwriters Will Bundy, Rhett Akins and Jessie Jo Dillion, as well as opening for Mason Ramsey, Parmalee, John Michael Montgomery, Clay Walker and most recently Aaron Watson, Paulette has landed brand partnerships with Justin Boots, Boot Barn, Ely Cattleman and Ranch Water.

Her debut album The Girl I Was has accumulated over 30 Million streams and showcases Paulette's finely calibrated blend of toughness and sensitivity in tracks like “Country In The Girl” and “Pretty Ugly.” Wearing her heart on her sleeve, Grammy.com remarked it as “transformative,” noting “fuses the sounds of Twain and Miranda Lambert, tackling mental health with the somber ‘You Ain't No Cowboy' and waxing philosophical on ‘Country In The Girl.'

Paulette continued to spotlight her authentic western lifestyle, performing the national anthem at the National Finals Rodeo, making her Grand Ole Opry Debut and performing in multiple festivals including CMA Fest. Paulette has already accumulated over 47 Million global streams and as she readies her sophomore album in 2024, she recently signed with independent label Leo33. For more information, visit www.jennapaulette.com.

Photo Credit: Al Feliciano, Aint Tellin Photography