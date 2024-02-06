Jenna LaMaster Signs Management Deal With Maverick Nashville

Jenna LaMaster Signs Management Deal With Maverick Nashville

Feb. 06, 2024

Jenna LaMaster Signs Management Deal With Maverick Nashville

Emerging singer/songwriter Jenna LaMaster has signed with Maverick Nashville for management. “This is a dream come true. I am beyond excited to partner with Maverick Nashville and take the next step in my artist career. I could not imagine a better team than Marne McLyman and Clarence Spalding! I can't wait to see what we will accomplish together.”
 
Known for multiple label cuts with recording artists Ashland Craft, Kasey Tyndall, Dylan Marlowe, and more, the Northern California native is a barrel-racing, western songbird who moved from the mountains of California to Texas where she competed on the professional rodeo circuit. She moved to Nashville to pursue her dream of country music and signed a publishing deal with Sheltered Music. LaMaster fuses her western flare into her recently released debut single “Drunk Thoughts,” available to listen here. For more information visit https://jennalamaster.com.    
 
Marne McLyman will oversee LaMaster along with her other clients Brooks & Dunn and Terri Clark. “From the moment I heard Jenna's music I knew I wanted to work with her. Her authenticity, sound, and lyrics are what I love about country music. I'm excited to bring Jenna's talent as an artist and a songwriter to the masses.” 

Maverick Nashville is spearheaded by industry veteran Clarence Spalding and represents some of the music industry's most visible artists, from legends to rising stars. The roster includes Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Darius Rucker, Hootie & The Blowfish, Rascal Flatts, Lauren Alaina, Terri Clark, Elvie Shane, Shane Profitt and Rachel Wammack.
 
Pictured left to right: Marne McLyman, Jenna LaMaster and Clarence Spalding 



