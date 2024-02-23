Jenn Morel Releases 'Socorro' Remix

Dominican Latin rapper and social media influencer Jenn Morel is set to ignite dance floors worldwide with the release of her highly anticipated "Socorro" (Loko Velocet Remix). Accompanied by a music video showcases Morel's creative prowess and relentless pursuit of musical innovation. Co-Directed, produced, and styled by Jenn Morel herself, the video to her remix is a fashion-forward spectacle, featuring wardrobe selections from the renowned Ukrainian brand Anoeses. Set in a futuristic ambiance, the video captivates viewers with its flashy camera movements, perfectly complementing Morel's dynamic stage presence and infectious energy. The video is Co - Directed, shot and edited by Roger Mckenna.

"Socorro" is Morel's anthem of empowerment, defying skeptics while ascending to new heights of success. Over an electrifying blend of Latin rhythms and EDM club beats, Morel delivers her signature Latin rhyme scheme with unwavering confidence, seamlessly weaving between Spanish and English lyrics. Produced by Loko Velocet, the remix exemplifies Morel's versatility as a bilingual Latin artist, following the success of previous hits like "Tamo Loco" and "KLK" with renowned French DJ Hugel.

Jenn Morel's journey to musical stardom began as a dancer and comedy influencer, eventually catapulting her into the spotlight with the viral sensation "Ponteme." Since then, Morel has solidified her position as a powerhouse in the music industry, accumulating over 100 million streams and captivating audiences worldwide with her dynamic performances. Her contributions to the Zumba community, coupled with nominations for prestigious awards like Premios Juventud 'La Nueva Generación Femenina', underscore Morel's enduring impact on Latin music and culture. In just over four years as an active recording artist, Jenn Morel has actively toured all over Europe and has seen her releases synced with companies such as Samsung, Fortnite, and Just Dance.

With the release of "Socorro" (Loko Velocet Remix), Morel continues to break barriers and redefine the boundaries of Latin-infused electronic dance music. Prepare to join the dance revolution as Morel's infectious flow ignites a new wave of excitement for EDM lovers across the globe.

Watch the official music video below!




