Jealous Of The Birds Release New Album 'Peninsula'

Debuting today on Songkick.

Jealous of the Birds - the musical project of Northern Ireland-based singer-songwriter Naomi Hamilton - announce Peninsula: A Short Film debuts today on Songkick and can be watched below. The short film, shot in Belfast, has Hamilton performing songs and talking about album in an intimate setting with her band and some string players. The film was shot by Gregg Houston.

Says Hamilton, "Since the pandemic brought live shows to a halt, we wanted to create something in lieu of an album launch gig that could act as a companion piece to the record. Part documentary, part live performance, the film was made with the talent and expertise of a whole team of heartwaking people and I hope it gives some insight into the process, as well as providing a different inlet to enjoying the album."

This past Friday, NPR cited Peninsula as among the best nine new releases for the week in their New Music Friday podcast. Critic Ann Powers raved, that Hamilton was a "masterful writer," adding that Peninsula is an album that "really rocks." Host Robin Hilton said that, "Hamilton sounds so cool. She just exudes confidence." The podcast can be listened to here and Peninsula can be heard here

Jealous of the Birds' eagerly awaited new album, PENINSULA, was produced by David Wrench (David Byrne, Jaime xx, FKA Twigs) and Marta Salogni (Björk, Anna Meredith, Georgia Ruth), the album follows the recently released singles, "Young Neanderthal" and "Something Holy" available for streaming and downloads HERE; the tracks arrived with official videos, streaming now via Jealous of the Birds' official YouTube channel HERE.

Hailed by NPR for her "remarkable gift for converting spare and common ingredients (voice, acoustic guitar, a bit of whistling) into a sound that's dense, gently hypnotic and utterly her own," Naomi Hamilton has recorded and toured as Jealous of the Birds since 2015, earning worldwide critical applause for her intimate lyricism and a dynamic musical approach. Born in Portadown in County Armagh but now based in Belfast, Hamilton first lifted the curtain on Jealous of the Birds' intensely introspective songcraft with 2015's CAPRICORN EP, followed the next year by her acclaimed full-length independent debut, PARMA VIOLETS. The album "shatters any preconceived notions," raved The Irish Times. "PARMA VIOLETS progresses from whimsical folk-pop to atmospheric indie post-punk of real substance...Hamilton rises to the occasion time and time again." PARMA VIOLETS is "a thing of ridiculous talent and a mix of all manner of genres," enthused The Irish News. "Required listening."

Jealous of the Birds followed PARMA VIOLETS with a pair of equally well-received EPs - 2018's THE MOTHS OF WHAT I WANT WILL EAT ME IN MY SLEEP and 2019's WISDOM TEETH, both available now via Canvasback/Atlantic at all DSPs and streaming services. The latter EP - highlighted by such singles as "Marrow," "New York Has A Lump In Her Throat," and "Blue Eyes" - earned high praise from the likes of Earbuddy, which wrote, "The songs on WISDOM TEETH are full-throated and large...Perhaps as Jealous of the Birds plays to larger audiences, the songs are matching those demands. Hamilton's lyricism, however, remains very much the same - these songs chronicle human connections and vivid sensory details." "Yet another intriguing mix of sonically disparate elements from one of music's most promising young musicians," declared Soundblab. "Pairing Hamilton's subdued vocals with quirky, adventurous arrangements, the EP finds (Jealous of the Birds) taking yet another huge leap forward as an artist." "Hamilton breezes through topics like love and city life with a skilled hand, capturing an array of conflicting emotions and experiences in every song," wrote Australia's AMNplify. "WISDOM TEETH is the friend that tells you all will be well, no need to worry. This is the new soundtrack to your twenties."

Last year also saw the release of the standalone single, "The Grass Begins to Eat Itself," available now for streaming and download following its exclusive premiere via New York City's WFUV 90.7. In addition, NPR Music presented a spellbinding live performance of the song, filmed last September during a prestigious WFUV Marquee Members show at NYC's Rockwood Music Hall and streaming HERE.

Along with her musical output, Hamilton also hosts the JEALOUS OF THE BOPS podcast, featuring in-depth discussions of classic LPs by artists spanning Fleet Foxes and Marvin Gaye to Miriam Makeba and Adam and the Ants.

Watch the short film here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles