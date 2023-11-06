Jazz Foundation of America, 32 Bar Blues & Chiaroscuro Records Join Hands in Unique Holiday Jazz Mix CD / Jazz Inspired Painting Project

“In the Key Of Chiaroscuro” is jazz performances of holiday classics curated by Hank O'Neal with proceeds going towards the JFA's Musician's Emergency Fund.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

Jazz Foundation of America, 32 Bar Blues & Chiaroscuro Records Join Hands in Unique Holiday Jazz Mix CD / Jazz Inspired Painting Project

Jazz Foundation of America, 32 Bar Blues and Chiaroscuro Records are proud to present In The Key Of Chiaroscuro. 'Tis the season to be jazzy. Compiled from the Chiaroscuro archives along with special recordings made for WVIA-FM's annual broadcast “Christmas Music: The Jazz Feeling.”

The CD features 18 rare cuts from a host of legendary players like Junior Mance, Nat Adderley, Gene Bertoncini, Lillette Jenkins, Jay McShann, Steve Allen, Frank Wess, Dorothy Donegan, 32BB Voice of the Art Bill Charlap, and others.

“The magic behind this collection is the transformative power of jazz, which can take the most familiar tunes and fill them with surprises—rhythmic momentum, surging emotion, and shimmering musicianship. In the Key of Chiaroscuro spans a half-century of vibrant label activity led by Hank O'Neal as well as Andrew Sordoni, whose radio show Christmas Music: The Jazz Feeling on WVIA-FM in Pennsylvania was the impetus for nearly all of the recordings”, says Joseph Petrucelli (Executive Director, Jazz Foundation of America).

Before he was named an honorary foundering board member of the Jazz Foundation of America, Hank O'Neal owned a jazz record label called Chiaroscuro. Combing through 30 years and 200 jazz albums that he personally produced; plus dozens of music festivals that he also produced; and a 25-year run hosting the NPR show “Christmas Music: The Jazz Feeling” for WVIA-FM, Hank amassed a treasure trove of rare and remarkable holiday jazz music – and many of these singles, one-offs, and live performances haven't been heard in decades.

"Some of the recordings on this special CD are fifty years old but the musicians and the music they have made is timeless. That 32 Bar Blues has partnered with the Jazz Foundation of America and Chiaroscuro Records to release this CD, one that will substantially benefit musicians in need, while spreading a bit of holiday joy to thousands of listeners, makes it even more special. I hope everyone has a chance to enjoy a project that is so close to my heart!”, says Hank O'Neal.

“Since our first catalog 11 years ago, 32 Bar Blues has always featured musicians alongside our clothing, and we give all profits from the sales of their work directly back to them as part of our commitment to the arts. Three years ago, we created our first partnership project with the Jazz Foundation during the holiday season – so this special collection of holiday music is a perfect celebration of our continued commitment to the JFA and their important work.

With heartfelt thanks to 32 Bar Blues customers and all who have supported these efforts, we've contributed more than $130,000 to the Jazz Foundation – and I hope this new program becomes our most popular to date,” says Trevor Pitchford (Editorial Director, 32 Bar Blues).

Get into the holiday spirit by sampling some of the cuts from “In the Key of Chiaroscuro Holiday Jazz Mix” album below.

ABOUT THE JAZZ FOUNDATION OF AMERICA

Since its formation in 1989, the nonprofit Jazz Foundation of America has provided compassionate, discreet and personalized assistance to jazz, blues and roots musicians in need due to age, illness, natural disaster or other circumstances. The JFA's Musicians' Emergency Fund provides housing assistance, pro bono medical care, disaster relief, financial support, and meaningful gig and work opportunities.

Programs include:

  • Preventing homelessness, hunger and eviction by paying rents, mortgages and providing emergency financial assistance.
  • Creating dignified work through the Jazz In The Schools program, which employs over 250 musicians every month and reaches over 70,000 audience members a year – from public school children to seniors in nursing homes.
  • Providing free medical care, including surgery, via a partnership with Englewood Hospital & Medical Center, which has donated $7 million in services since 1994.
  • Funding for the Musicians' Emergency Fund when illness, hunger, accident or crisis strikes. 


