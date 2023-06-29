Jay Wood to Release New Single, 'Oh Well'

The single prelude to the 1st September release of EP, 'Respire' - serves as a testament to Jay's resilience and determination following a life-altering car accident.

Jun. 29, 2023

Jay Wood to Release New Single, 'Oh Well'

West Australian alt-indie acoustic singer-songwriter, Jay Wood is set to release her highly anticipated single, 'Oh Well' on Wednesday, June 30th, 2023.

This captivating single - A prelude to the 1st September release of EP, 'Respire' - serves as a testament to Jay's resilience and determination following a life-altering car accident that left her with a Catastrophic Traumatic Brain Injury, and embodies her unwavering spirit, inspiring listeners with its uplifting message.

Produced, mixed, and mastered by the talented team at Norman Solander Studios, "Oh Well" is a deeply personal song that delves into the complex emotions surrounding a significant relationship. Jay wrote the song during a time when same-sex marriage was not yet legal in Australia. The lyrics convey heartfelt intentions and the excitement of a future together. However, the narrative takes a bittersweet turn, exploring the heartbreak and resilience that followed when her partner left unexpectedly. The resulting song is a compelling blend of upbeat melodies and subtly mournful lyrics, with the recurring phrase "oh well" serving as an emotional reminder of love lost.

"[The song] began as a cute upbeat song professing heartfelt intentions toward her but morphed into more of an optimistic song with a lament of the love gone by, hence the weaving of the phrase "oh well" throughout." - Jay Wood

Through her lyricism, reminiscent of the meaning injected through the songs of Pheobie Bridges and Missy Higgins, Jay expresses herself with raw honesty, quirkiness, and a "no holds barred" approach. Her songs fill listeners with unique and enlightened thoughts about love, life, and the human experience. By sharing her own challenges and triumphs, she creates a profound connection with her audience, encouraging them to find strength within themselves.

Jay Wood's upcoming EP, 'Respire,' is the culmination of years of perseverance and resilience. Relearning the melodies and tunes from her lost memories was a painstaking process that required daily Functional Neuroscientific Therapy. Overcoming multiple health setbacks pertaining to her Brain Injury, Jay defied the odds to craft an EP that embodies her triumphant spirit. 'Respire' symbolises the power of choosing to embrace life, cherishing every breath and living with love and gratitude.

Jay's passion for music and her relentless pursuit of her goals serves as an inspiration to others facing adversity. When doctors told her she would be "totally and permanently incapacitated" and unable to work or play music again, Jay refused to accept that fate. She believed she was destined for more than mere existence. Her resilience and unwavering determination allowed her to reclaim her life and redefine what is possible.

Through her music, Jay Wood aims to inspire others to realise their full potential and embrace life's challenges head-on. Her story is a testament to the power of human spirit and of choice.

"I want to share the knowledge that everyone is capable of choice no matter the 'dire' circumstance; 'What happens to you does not matter. What you BECOME through those experiences is all that is significant'." - Jay Wood

Stay tuned for the release of "Oh Well" on Wednesday, 30th June, 2023, and be prepared to embark on an extraordinary musical journey with Jay Wood's EP, 'Respire,' coming out on 1st September.

