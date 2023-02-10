Jax Jones Releases New Single 'Whistle' Featuring Calum Scott

GRAMMY® and BRIT-nominated producer/DJ/multi-instrumentalist Jax Jones and acclaimed vocalist Calum Scott make a persuasive case for giving a lover a second chance on the contagious, high-energy new single "Whistle," released today via Astralwerks.

"I'm very excited to be collaborating with Calum on 'Whistle,'" says Jax Jones. "His vocals are outstanding and bring the song to life. 2023 is going to be a busy year for me and 'Whistle' is the start of a long line of releases."

Calum Scott added, "So happy to be collaborating with Jax on this record! I remember hearing an early demo of 'Whistle' and immediately wanted in with the boys to finish the song and record a vocal! Big fan of Jax as an artist but after hanging out with him and his family, I'm a big fan of him as a person, too! Excited for everyone to hear 'Whistle'!"

The official video for "Whistle" was shot in London on an old bus that Jax used to ride in Elephant & Castle, his local borough. The lives of the sundry passengers unfold as a special motion control (MoCo) camera follows them on their travels, from morning until evening. Jax co-directed the video with Charlie Sarsfield (Stormzy, George Ezra).

"With this run of music, I'm digging into my influences from when I was a teenager. That's why a lot of the songs sound nostalgic and why there are lots of visual nods to my early life," explains Jax. "For example, we shot the video for 'Whistle' on the buses that I took every day to my music classes; the 176 and the 363.

Using those routes allowed me to show my version of London, such as the multicultural aspects that influenced me musically and make up so much of who I am today. Similarly with the artwork you'll find nods towards the influences from my youth. By showing these influences I'm exploring the idea of taking things that you grew up with and inserting yourself into them, allowing you to take ownership of them rather than be put on a pedestal now that I'm older."

Jax and Calum each enjoyed massive success in 2022. "Where Did You Go?" - Jax's collaboration with MNEK - was a No. 1 hit on the Mediabase U.S. dance radio chart and was the second biggest song of 2022 at U.K. radio. The track has amassed over 450 million combined global streams.

Billboard noted, "Jones' production manages both playfulness and soul, with MNEK's big vocal hook showcasing the incredible shimmer of his voice." The Honey Pop said, "If you need us we will be imagining being in a field at a festival with ['Where Did You Go?'] coming over the speakers... Jax Jones is the moment!" Europa, his project with Martin Solveig returned, returned with the single "Lonely Heart" featuring GRACEY.

Calum released his sophomore album, Bridges, which contained the hits "Heaven," "Biblical," "Rise" and "If You Ever Change Your Mind." His collaboration with Lost Frequencies, "Where Are You Now," closed out 2022 with over one billion combined global streams and attained certifications in numerous countries, including Gold in the U.S. and Platinum in the U.K. The BRIT-nominated song was one of the top 10 UK singles of the year and charted in the top 15 of Billboard's 2022 Hot Dance/Electronic Songs tally.

Watch the new music video here: